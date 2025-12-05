Amid Retirement Rumors, Junelle Bromfield Drops a Public Plea While Revealing a Deep Truth About Her Track Training

Essentials Inside The Story The last time Junelle Bromfield hit the track was at the 2024 Olympics 400m semi-final.

Now, while she features in Noah Lyles' training videos, she has some advise from personal experience.

Speculations surrounding her track return seem to be settling down slowly.

Last year in Paris, Junelle Bromfield came agonizingly close to a 400m Olympic final, a moment many believed would fuel her comeback. Instead, it may have been the last time fans saw her compete. Since the Games, the Jamaican sprinter has vanished from the track, appearing only in Noah Lyles’ training clips as retirement whispers grew louder. Now, Bromfield has finally dropped her biggest hint yet about her future.

It’s been a year since the athlete last felt the winds of the track, but has she said anything about a comeback? Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any concrete statement from her regarding a return. However, she recently appeared in a training montage alongside several others performing agility ladder drills. While the rest moved through the ladder with ease, she seemed to struggle to find her rhythm, which she acknowledged in the caption.

“After the Olympics, you might feel like not working out for a year. Don’t do it.”

While it was clearly a skit, it still hints at the possibility of her returning to the track after a year-long hiatus. Training alongside Alison dos Santos, Caleb Dean, Leah Phillips, and others, she appears focused on regaining her rhythm. In her stories, she added that this was a light training session plus a session with her friends.

This isn’t the first time. The Jamaican Olympian has appeared in multiple training clips shared by Noah Lyles, where she’s seen working on the track alongside other athletes. Yet despite these visuals, nothing concrete can be said about a potential comeback. The sting of her Paris heartbreak still feels fresh, but she is still trying to get back on her feet.

Another layer of the story is the fact that Bromfield has permanently shifted her address from the island nation to the USA. Many believe that the shift was not due to any professional decision but rather a forced one after the Jamaican athlete faced immense backlash from her home crowd for a controversy that erupted back when Lyles, in one of his conversations, expressed a comment.

“Junelle being Jamaican and having trained in MVP, I have been getting the drama from the Jamaican camp for at least five years now.”

He meant no harm. However, the backdrop was immense, and Junelle soon found herself weathering a storm of criticism. Fans labeled her a “backstabber” and a “traitor.” Now, the question is, if she were to make a return, would she still represent Jamaica? But before that, what awaits her is their wedding.

Noah Lyles teases “quite a few things for the wedding” with Junelle Bromfield

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield have been a power couple since 2017, and after getting engaged two years ago, the duo is now gearing up for a true power wedding this coming spring. As the big day approaches, Lyles revealed in a conversation with People at Comic Con in New York City that he has “some things planned” for the ceremony.

“We have a few things — we have quite a few things anime-related,” said Lyles. The 200m World champion’s love for anime began when he was just a kid, but he certainly takes credit for helping Bromfield find her passion for it herself. “I got Junelle into anime,” the sprint star said proudly, “I might’ve been a little rough with it though.”

“I got her into Manga first, and she didn’t get into it. But she told me later that the reason she didn’t initially like it at first was that I forgot to tell her that you read it from right to left instead of left to right.”

“So she was confused when she read her first Manga,” he said. “But then she said a few years later, she went back and started reading Manga by herself, and she started falling in love with it.”

With their wedding coming next season, both Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield will be looking forward to it, and they are not alone; the entire track and field community awaits the wedding.