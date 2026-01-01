As Quincy Wilson’s Bullis Era Nears End, Another Rising Star Joins Coach Lee’s Team

Quincy Wilson has been the core of Bullis School’s track team for years, bringing not only speed and talent but also an Olympic gold medal from Paris. But Wilson only has a few more months left at school and has already committed to the University of Maryland in the fall. It was a proud moment for his alma mater, but it brings up a new question: who will take up Bullis’ track mantle once Wilson?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The answer is beginning to emerge in the form of Gideon S. Newton, a rising 400m runner who is transferring from IMG Academy in Florida. Newton expressed his excitement on Instagram, writing: “Gratitude is the only word to express what I feel. Thank you to IMG Academy for everything.”

He further added, “Even though I wasn’t there long, I’ve learned so much, made some lifelong bonds, and grew into the person I am today. But with growth comes change. I’m excited to announce that I’m transferring and continuing my educational and athletic journey with Bullis School and @bullisathletics Track and Field.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Newton arrives with an impressive resume for someone so young. His personal bests include 48.26 seconds in the 400 m (June 2025) and 21.86 seconds in the 200 m. At the New Balance Nationals Indoor 2025, he placed 3rd in the Boys 400m freshman race with a time of 49.46.

Even in earlier competitions, he consistently dominated age-group events, winning races like the 60m and 400m while setting meet records in middle-school competitions.

Imago BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 02: Quincy Wilson of the United States runs a victory lap after winning the mens 400m in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on February 2, 2025, at the TRACK at new balance in Boston, MA. Wilson set a new high school national record in the indoor 400m with a time of 45.66. Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire TRACK & FIELD: FEB 02 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25020225

To put it in perspective, Quincy Wilson’s personal best in the 400 m is 44.10 seconds, faster than Newton’s, yet Wilson did it at the age of 17, whereas Newton did it at the age of 15. His talent was already evident in 2023, when, at the age of 13, Newton won the AAU Junior Olympics and set a new record in Boys 400 m age group (49.11 seconds), breaking the old record of 49.98 seconds of a 13-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Newton brings that same energy to Bullis. But before Quincy Wilson leaves Bullis, the two might get to race each other on the track in an epic, high-stakes race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Quincy Wilson and Newton could lead Bullis in one major showdown

The Bullis School boys’ relay team has been one of the best in U.S. high school track for years, setting national records both indoors and outdoors. At the 2025 New Balance Nationals Indoor meet, Bullis broke a high school relay record when its boys’ 4×400 m team, including Cameron Homer and Quincy Wilson, ran 3:09.44 to take the national title.

Later that year, at the Penn Relays, the team shattered another long-standing record, clocking 3:06.31 in the Championship of America race, a mark that had stood for four decades. As 2026 approaches, the relay team is looking to the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Quincy Wilson set to finish high school, rising star Gideon Newton is stepping in, ready to bring fresh energy to the squad. A potential 4×400 m lineup could see Wilson, Cameron Homer, Michael Swanson, and Newton running together. It seems the Olympic champion might already be looking forward to the prospect, with Wilson commenting on Newton’s post: “let’s work slim.”

The big question is whether Newton can earn the trust of head coach Joe Lee the same way Wilson did. But the signs suggest he’s ready for the challenge.

Wilson’s impact on Bullis goes far beyond individual sprint times. He’s been a key part of multiple national championship relay teams. Off the track, Wilson has also been a standout. When he was selected as one of the youngest male athletes for the U.S. Olympic team, Coach Joe Lee called him a “phenomenal student” and “an outstanding role model for his peers.” “He does great off the track in the classroom and on the track, so we’re super proud of him,” Lee said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In turn, Quincy Wilson has discussed the mentorship he’s found at Bullis. “Coach Lee pushes me on and off the track,” he said.“He makes sure I stay focused on my grades and weekly updates not just my track results.”

Now with the addition of Newton, Bullis has the opportunity to keep their winning ways going for more years to come.