Atlanta Track Club’s Move Forces USATF to Change Decision on Team USA

The initial decision by USATF to uphold the results of the US Half Marathon Championships, despite a catastrophic course error that robbed three women of their podium finishes, sent shockwaves through the track and field community. However, days after the uproar, a dramatic intervention by the Atlanta Track Club has forced the organization to change its initial decision.

“In an effort to be as transparent as possible, we want to provide another update on our active efforts to provide resolution to the athletes impacted by the incident at the USATF Half Marathon Championships. First, we applaud and thank Atlanta Track Club for their decision to pay prize money to the impacted athletes,” the USATF statement read.

The weird situation unfolded a few days ago in Atlanta when Jess McClain, Emma Grace Hurley, and Ednah Kurgat were running shoulder-to-shoulder at the front of the women’s field with under two miles remaining in the race. McClain was comfortably ahead and appeared destined for her first national title and the $20,000 first-place prize when the unthinkable happened.

The vehicle, which was supposed to lead them to the podium, suddenly went off the official course, taking the three women with it for roughly 400m. They scrambled desperately to get back on route, but the damage was done. McClain ultimately finished ninth, with Hurley and Kurgat crossing in 12th and 13th place, respectively, while Molly Born claimed the national championship. And this is where the Atlanta Track Club came in clutch.

Race director Rich Kenah, who had already taken personal responsibility for the blunder, announced the club would match the prize money, as McClain would receive the full $20,000 first-place purse, while Hurley and Kurgat would split the combined $12,000 and $7,500 awarded to second and third place.

“Atlanta Track Club has been an excellent partner of USA Track & Field and their management of this unfortunate series of events has been handled quickly and professionally. We have spoken directly to all the athletes involved and we are grateful for their patience and professionalism despite their understandable anger and disappointment,” USATF continued in their statement.

“We are working diligently to address the impact this will have on selection to Team USA for the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships. This is a complex process, but it remains one that we want to navigate quickly and provide closure as soon as possible.”

USATF now faces the delicate task of navigating selection criteria that typically award world championship berths to the top three finishers who accept. However, before the Atlanta Track Club intervened, the other athletes showed nothing but the highest levels of sportsmanship toward those who suffered.

Molly Born stood for her fellow athletes before the Atlanta Track Club’s statement

After the haywire run at the US Half Marathon Championships, Molly Born, Carrie Ellwood, and Annie Rodenfels emerged as the three official podium finishers.

However, Born, who finished first with a time of 1:09:43, stood her ground, supporting Jess McClain and others who were affected by the error that took place in the race, stating, “If a spot on the world team for Copenhagen is offered to me, I do not plan to take it regardless of who it goes to because I did not fairly earn it. Here’s to hoping there can be changes to the rules in this exceptional circumstance so that there may be some justice for the runners who were wronged.”

Her extraordinary act of sportsmanship has opened the way for USATF to decide the fate of the three other runners for the Team USA spot.

Upon seeing the support and the Atlanta Track Club’s decision, McClain said, “Thank you to the Atlanta Track Club/ Rich Kenah for your transparency, taking ownership of the course errors and matching the prize money for myself, Emma Grace Hurley and Ednah Kurgat. Accountability like this is rare and it means a lot to be seen and heard as athletes.”

So, only time will tell the fate of the three athletes who got brushed off the podium in Atlanta.