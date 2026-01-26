Bernard Lagat, Who Once Ended USA’s 99-Year Gold Medal Drought, Joins Key USATF Position

At the 2007 World Championships in Osaka, when Bernard Lagat surged to victory in the 1500m, he secured a lot more than that gleaming gold medal. The track and field star ended a 99-year drought for Team USA, as he became the first American to win a World Championship title in the distance since Mel Sheppard’s triumph at the 1908 London Olympics. Fast forward to 2026; the five-time Olympian is set to take on a new role.

As reported by USATF on X, Lagat has been named as the new General Manager of Youth Programs. This new role is crucial and will require a huge responsibility from the track legend, as it will see him oversee USATF’s diverse menu of youth initiatives, including Junior Olympics, Youth National Championships, and U20 championships. And the wave of responsibilities doesn’t end, as there’s more!

Indeed, he is expected to lead the charge to launch new youth offerings, which will include camps and mentor programs for the next generation of American track and field. For Lagat, becoming a part of the USATF is a huge opportunity.

“I’m truly honored to serve as General Manager of Youth Programs at USATF. Track & Field has been a defining part of my athletics journey, and I’m excited to now bring leadership, experience and share my passion for youth development from grassroots participation to national-level elite programs, including para-athletics,” he shared after the official announcement confirming his inclusion. And his loyalty to the US has been there from the moment he decided to switch his nationality.

Back in March 2005, Lagat announced that he had officially become a proud citizen of the United States. Following his temporary ineligibility to compete due to Kenya’s rules, as the country didn’t allow dual citizenship at that time, he secured two gold medals in the Osaka World Championships in 2007, which came in the 1500m and the 5000m.

The first words that came out of his mouth were, “This is a dream come true. I’m a champion for the United States of America.” He continued, “When you’re carrying this flag, it means a lot…This is for everybody in the United States.”

From coming to the US to attend Washington State University in 1996 to becoming the new General Manager of Youth Programs of the USATF in 2026, Lagat has come a long way. And his prior experience will surely help him with his new role.

Bernard Lagat has a nice resume in track and field mentorship

Bernard Lagat served the Arizona Wildcats as the NCAA team’s cross country head coach and assistant track and field coach for five seasons. So, in his career as a mentor to many young talents, he has achieved many accolades.

In the 2023 cross-country season, he was behind five women and six men who progressed to the NCAA Western Regional Championships. At the same event, the men’s team also placed 15th. Furthermore, at the NCAA team’s home annual meet, the Dave Murray Invitational, his men’s team also finished in the runner-up position.

Similarly, the women’s team had three top-five finishes, with their best finish secured at the George Kyte Invitational. He carried the moment in the 2024 season, where the men’s team saw five first-place finishes. Even during the Wildcats’ indoor season, the team was able to secure a single first-place finish.

The 2022 cross-country season saw Lagat guiding seven men and six women to the NCAA Western Regional Championships. While the men’s team finished with three top-five finishes, the women’s team secured four top-five finishes. So, with this coaching expertise, he will surely help him to find and nurture future USATF athletes.