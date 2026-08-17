“Broken”: Shericka Jackson Gets Vulnerable on Final Goodbye to Coach After Funeral

The journey with Stephen “Franno” Francis has come to an end for some of the best women athletes to grace the track under his tutelage. And for Shericka Jackson, this is a time not just for mourning but to remember the good things as well.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A coach, a mentor, a father, and I could go on and on for the rest of my life. You made me a better individual… You gave me so much strength even in the midst of being so broken… You’ll forever be my calming Angel… Walk good, Coach Vincent Stephen Francis JR,” wrote the Olympic gold medalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shericka Jackson is remembering the coach who helped turn her talent into something Jamaica celebrated. Stephen “Franno” Francis passed away on July 4, 2026, one day after celebrating his 64th birthday. For Jackson, this was never simply about losing a coach who guided her career. She called him a coach, mentor, father figure, and her calming Angel after his passing.

That connection explains why her final memories of Francis carry so much weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment Shericka Jackson keeps going back to is the final conversation inside the hospital on June 28. They spoke for a long time before Jackson eventually prepared to leave that evening. Francis told her he would see her after the Prefontaine Classic, if everything went well. Jackson promised she would find him before leaving for Europe, and Francis repeated those words.

Days later, those promises became the Jackson’s last memories with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

That conversation meant even more because Francis had shaped Jackson’s remarkable career. Under his guidance, Shericka Jackson became a world champion and one of history’s fastest 200m runners. She won consecutive world 200m titles in 2022 and 2023 under his guidance. Her 21.41 in Budapest remains the second-fastest women’s 200m time ever recorded. She also owns a 10.65 personal best, showing how far her sprinting had developed.

Jackson’s success, however, was only one part of what Francis built throughout Jamaican athletics.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also coached Asafa Powell, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and several other champions. Powell broke the 100m world record twice during his partnership with Francis at MVP. Fraser-Pryce and Thompson-Herah became Olympic champions after working under the Jamaican coach.

Those athletes are examples of why Jackson’s loss is connected to something much larger than the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Francis’ lasting impact may come from what he created when he co-founded MVP Track Club. His goal was to prove Jamaican athletes could become world-beaters while training and developing at home. The club eventually became a major home for Olympic champions, world champions, and rising Jamaican stars.

Shericka Jackson will now carry her memories of Francis alongside everything they achieved together. For her, the medals are important, but the final conversation with her coach is what will be the highlight.