Can You Wear Headphones in the New York City Marathon?

The TCS New York City Marathon isn’t just a race. It’s a test of discipline, awareness, and respect for the runners beside you. With over 50,000 athletes sharing the same 26.2 miles, rules ensure safety and fairness on every stride through the five boroughs. Every single detail matters in such long marathons, including what the participants carry and how they interact with each other. But when it comes to headphones, there’s a bit of confusion. Well, the rules might come as a surprise for you…

What are the rules and regulations of the New York City Marathon?

Needless to say, the marathoners must not engage in unsportsmanlike conduct that can be abusive, harassing, insulting, or offensive, be it verbal or physical, during the race. And every single contestant must abide by this, even though it’s not mentioned in the NYRR’s rules of competition. Unsportsmanlike behavior will result in disqualification, with or without additional penalties. On top of that, there’s a strict prohibition of smoking or use of similar products within 1000 ft of the start corrals, the 26.2-mile course, or the finish area at Central Park.

Running in groups of three or more is discouraged, since they can become barriers to others. While passing other athletes, it’s important to communicate the move. Abrupt stops are also not advisable. If anyone needs to stop to drink water and refuel, they’re advised to do so at the furthest point to avoid congestion.

Additionally, there are clear lists of permitted and prohibited items for the race. While many personal items are permitted, anything posing a safety risk, such as portable speakers, large backpacks, or interfering devices, is strictly banned. NYRR has stated that it won’t be held responsible for stolen, lost, or damaged bags or items.

Now, for the one rule that we’ve all been waiting for — Headphones…

Are headphones allowed during the New York City Marathon?

Well, headphones and earbuds aren’t really banned for the general participants in the NYC Marathon. However, it is strongly discouraged. According to the code of conduct by the NYRR, all non-elite runners using headphones or earbuds have to ensure that they hear the official announcements and remain aware of their surroundings while they have their devices on. While headphones aren’t a problem, portable speakers definitely are. NYRR does not allow them. And that includes the surroundings of their fellow runners as well. But things are a bit different for the professional athletes.

For the invited athletes, or those who are eligible for the prize pool of over $800K, the governing bodies, like World Athletics, USATF, and World Para Athletics, have placed a lot stricter rules. These athletes are prohibited from using headphones, mobile phones, or any other mobile recording device. But that’s understandable. After all, these professional athletes are the ones who end the marathon in just more than four hours. And they need to put complete focus on maintaining their pace and be attentive to their surroundings and the announcements, to minimize the risk of mishaps.

Are you planning on running the 26.2-mile marathon? If so, are you going to use headphones and keep the pace strong with some music? And if you’re having trouble selecting a playlist, NYC Marathon’s official Instagram page has some recommendations.