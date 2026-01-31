Christian Coleman Set For Bigger Punishment Than Sha’Carri Richardson After Florida Jail Arrest

Since Christian Coleman and Sha’Carri Richardson started dating, they’ve been inseparable, even if it sometimes gets them into trouble. On January 29, 2026, Richardson was arrested in Florida for allegedly driving 104 mph in a 65 mph zone. The traffic stop soon involved her boyfriend, Coleman, who now faces potentially tougher consequences.

Richardson was charged under Florida’s new “super speeder” law, which targets drivers going over 100 mph. Police said she was weaving between lanes and tailgating. During the stop, she apologized and explained that a low tire and a phone accidentally affecting her car may have caused her to speed.

While officers were handling the traffic stop, a black Jeep drove up to the scene. It was Coleman who stepped out of the car and approached the officers, per the arrest affidavit. According to police, Coleman didn’t turn on his hazard lights despite stopping on a highway and interjected himself “into the traffic stop that he was not involved with.”

According to reports, Coleman did not return to his car, as instructed by the officer, and proceeded to defend Richardson. When informed he would be arrested if he did not leave, Coleman did not comply and refused to identify himself even after being placed in handcuffs.

The police also searched his vehicle and found a glass smoking device with c*nnabis residue. Though cleaned, it still contained a small amount of green leafy material believed to be c*nnabis. He was additionally cited for driving with registration expired for over six months, a civil traffic infraction.

In total, Sha’Carri Richardson faces one charge, while Coleman faces three charges. That raises the question: what could their penalties actually look like?

Sha’Carri Richardson could face up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500, and a mandatory court appearance. However, she was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 25, 2026.

Penalties that Coleman faces are heavier. Resisting arrest is a first-degree misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 1 year, 12 months probation and a fine of $1000. Drug paraphernalia is also a first-degree misdemeanor that carries the same penalties. In addition, expired registration is a civil violation in which a person is typically fined and has to appear in court.

However, Coleman was released on a $1,000 bond and has an arraignment scheduled for February 26, 2026. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the couple has faced legal trouble.

Sha’Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman face trouble at the airport

In July 2025, Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested at Seattle‑Tacoma International Airport on a fourth‑degree domestic violence assault charge following a heated argument with Christian Coleman. According to police reports and released surveillance footage, Richardson shoved Coleman multiple times, grabbed his backpack, and appeared to push him into a wall and pillar during the altercation near a TSA checkpoint.

Authorities also reported that she threw an item, possibly headphones, at Coleman during the exchange. Officers responded after a Transportation Security Administration supervisor reported the disturbance. Police booked Richardson into the South Correctional Entity jail in Des Moines, Washington, where she remained for about 18 to 19 hours before being released.

Coleman declined to press charges against her and chose not to participate as a victim in the investigation. In subsequent days, he spoke about the situation, calling it “a sucky situation all around” and expressing support for Richardson despite the incident.

Sha’Carri Richardson later publicly apologized to Coleman on social media, “I apologize to Christian. He came into my life & gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experienced in my past. Due to my past trauma & pain. I was blind & blocked off to not only receive it but give it.”

She continued, “I love him & I can’t apologize enough. My apology should be just as loud as my actions, honestly louder, to Christian. I love you & I am so sorry.”

Now, both athletes are back in the headlines, but this time, Coleman is facing the more serious legal consequences, while Sha’Carri Richardson’s charges appear less severe. With court dates approaching, all eyes will be on how this latest episode unfolds.