Concern Grows in American Track Community After World Athletics Drops Major Relay Rule Update

Essentials Inside The Story World Athletics has come out with an amendment to one rule for the single gender relays.

The rule change announcement was met with equal parts of support and pushback.

Would the governing body pay heed to those against the rule change or retain them?

An apprehensive ripple has spread through the track world. So far, in the relay races, teams were allowed to keep up to six athletes as substitutes for the heats and the finals. That meant a team could run four athletes in the heats and completely replace the lineup with four fresh athletes in the final if they wanted. But now, World Athletics has decided to alter this rule with effect from the 2026 season, sending fans and athletes alike into the depths of despair.

Under the updated rule, teams may still name up to six athletes in their relay pool, but they can change only two athletes between the heats and the final. What this would mean for the team is that at least half of the final lineup must have actually helped the team qualify. This will prevent teams with deep squads from resting their best sprinters until the finals and ensure that at least half the number of athletes who qualify for the relay would also be retained in the medal round as per the IAAF Rule 170: Relay Race Standards.

“Each member of a relay team may run one leg only. Any four athletes from among those entered for the competition, whether for that or any other event, may be used in the composition of the relay team for any round. However, once a relay team has started in a competition, only two additional athletes may be used as substitutes in the composition of the team. If a team does not follow this rule, it shall be disqualified.”

This isn’t really a new rule. The aforementioned clause is an extract from the IAAF rules before 2019. Technically, it’s just an old rule making a new comeback.

Additionally, the new rule will probably keep smaller nations more competitive against the larger teams. Strategically, this forces coaches to think carefully about who runs which round. Coaches may now need to use their stars earlier and strike the right balance between conserving energy and securing smooth qualification. Furthermore, this rule applies only to the single gender relay races, and not the mixed 4x400m.

However, such amendments in the rules are also subject to withdrawal if the athletes make a strong case against it. Take the long jump, for example. In 2024, World Athletics noticed that the 20cm wide take-off board was the major cause of the increase in foul jumps, in which the exact jump distance could not be measured. This led to significant drops in viewership. For two years, many competitions experimented with the new, wider take-off board. But stars like Tara Davis-Woodhall and Carl Lewis criticized the change, forcing World Athletics to withdraw the rule change.

Now, with the rise in discontent about the change in the relay rule, World Athletics might consider another withdrawal.

Fans and professionals express concern over World Athletics’ new relay rule

Two-time 4x400m relay Olympic gold medalist, Rai Benjamin, was one of the first individuals to react to the new rule. Benjamin reposted the news shared by Travis Miller with his own disbelief as the caption.

“WHAT ARE WE DOING? L.”

Meanwhile, most of the fans claimed that it was a move against the American relay team, who has been stacking gold like it’s no one’s business.

“They hate usa is so stacked 😒😒.” While another added to the notion.

“They hate Americans so much lol.”

The USA won the gold medals in the men’s 4x100m and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. Before that, at the 2023 World Championships, the USA won gold medals in the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m, and the women’s 4x100m relays. This success streak must have cast an evil eye on the team.

“Oh, they are not happy with USA winning lolllllll.”

Another fan accused the World Athletics of “doing everything they can to hold back the Americans.”

However, not everyone was against the rule change. Morolake Akinosun, a Nigerian-American sprinter who was part of the American gold-winning 4x100m relay team at the 2016 Olympics, stood with World Athletics’ decision. She reminded the internet of a fact before the pandemic.

“This is an old rule that’s coming back, not a new rule being put into place. Makes relay drama more dramatic.”

Meanwhile, the former Olympian, Mechelle Freeman, wrote, “Guess they have to stop the everybody gets a medal mentality for the relays now and actually make decisions that best set up the final.”

The comment was a reference to the 4x400m men’s relay at the Paris Olympics. Quincy Wilson was in the lineup, but didn’t run the race. And when Rai Benjamin anchored the US team to victory, everyone, including Wilson, got to wear the gold medal. Some fans processed the World Athletics relay rule change more rationally.

“Actually not mad at this. Throwing out a whole new lineup is crazy.”

Many in the track world have strongly debated teams resting their stars for the final while relying on substitutes in the heats, which had put the smaller teams at a greater disadvantage. Athletes who carried the team through rounds often sat out the final entirely, even though they helped to qualify. This felt like a huge injustice to them.

What do you think of the new rule? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.