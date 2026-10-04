“Congratulations”: Allyson Felix and Other Track Stars Celebrate America’s Olympic Champion’s Wedding

Grant Holloway has spent years racing toward finish lines. This time, he had somewhere else to arrive. The American hurdling star married his longtime love, Katie Chronister, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, last month.

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Recently, Katie shared a glimpse of their wedding day on Instagram, simply captioning the post, “Mr. & Mrs. Holloway 9/19/2026.” The announcement quickly turned into a celebration across the track and field community. Olympic and world champions who have shared the track with Holloway joined in to congratulate the newlyweds. Among them was Allyson Felix, who kept her message short and sweet: “Congrats!!❤️”

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Olympic silver medalist Kendra Harrison added, “Congratulations 🥂,” while Aleia Hobbs wrote, “Congrats!!” Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake sent a heartfelt message of his own: “Congrats to you both. May God grant his abundant blessings to this union!”



Three-time world champion Chase Jackson left a simple “🙌❤️,” while Katelyn Hutchison, Brandon Carnes, and Deajah Stevens also celebrated the couple.

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Australian Olympian Tayleb Willis and Ukrainian Olympian Viktoriya Tkachuk joined the chorus, while even Noah Lyles’ brother, Josephus Lyles, stopped by with a “Congrats!!! 🎉”

For Holloway, though, the celebration marked much more than a wedding day. It capped a relationship that began when both he and Chronister were college athletes at the University of Florida and continued through some of the biggest moments of his career.

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From college sweethearts to the Holloways

Holloway and Chronister first met in 2017, when they were freshmen at Florida. Their relationship grew alongside their athletic careers, with both navigating the demands of collegiate sports while building a life together.

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Chronister later captured the story perfectly in an anniversary post, recalling that she never expected the “boy that lived on the floor above me” in the Keys Building to eventually become her “partner for life.”



She became one of Holloway’s most consistent supporters as his career exploded. By the time he reached the Paris Olympics, their relationship had already lasted seven years.

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Katie flew to Paris to watch Holloway compete in the 110-meter hurdles, turning their anniversary into an Olympic adventure. Her message captured just how much the moment meant to her.



“Not many people can say they are spending their SEVEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY taking a flight to Paris to see their man compete in the Olympic Games,” she wrote. “That is the life you’ve blessed me with, Grant.”

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She called herself the luckiest woman in the world and told Holloway that being loved by him never got old. Holloway returned the affection, writing that he was “honored to share this journey of growth” with her and grateful for her unwavering support.



That support has gone both ways. Chronister carved out her own identity in sports, earning recognition as a standout softball pitcher at Florida. A three-time SEC champion, she later moved into coaching and has worked as an assistant pitching coach at Santa Fe College.

While Holloway became one of the most accomplished hurdlers in the world, Chronister continued building a career of her own.

And then came the ring.

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In April 2025, Holloway announced their engagement after nearly eight years together. The Olympic champion revealed the news on Instagram, but the story behind the proposal was far more entertaining than the simple announcement suggested.



During an episode of his Beyond the Records podcast with Rai Benjamin and Noah Lyles, Holloway explained that he had been thinking about the proposal since late 2024. He originally planned to wait until April, but his timing got slightly scrambled.



“I was trying to wait till April, but I was two days early – so I had to double back and do that,” Holloway joked.

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The road to the proposal became even more amusing when Chronister unknowingly brought up the subject herself. While traveling to Orlando, she complained that after so many years together, she felt she deserved a ring.

“I’ve been doing this for so long, I feel like I deserve a ring,” she told him.

Holloway knew exactly what she did not know yet.



“Come on, Katie… wrong timing, bad timing,” he recalled thinking. A few drinks later, the moment finally arrived. Holloway got down on one knee, and she said yes. “It was solid, man. I’m very happy,” he said afterward.



Since then, the couple has continued moving through life together, with Katie cheering from the stands and Holloway celebrating her achievements as well.



Now, after years of shared memories, Olympic highs and the occasional perfectly timed surprise, they have officially entered their next chapter. And the track world was more than happy to cheer them across this finish line, too.