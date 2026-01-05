Despite Phenomenal Records, 25-Year-Old Track & Field Athlete Turns to GoFundMe to Cover Living Costs

Track and field may be one of the oldest sports to exist, but its history hasn’t translated to widespread popularity. Which in turn has made it a sport that’s perpetually strapped for cash; multiple athletes have complained about struggling to cope with the high cost of sustaining their track career without proper remuneration. And now, continuing the unfortunate trend, a 25-year-old track and field athlete has been forced to crowdfund his career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The athlete in question is British hurdler Josh Faulds, who competes in the 400mH and the 400m flat. But despite medaling at some of the sport’s biggest stages internationally, like the European Indoor Championships, and nationally, at the British Indoor Athletics Championships, Faulds too has struggled to make a living off the sport.

“Athletics is not a well-funded sport, and to date myself, my family and kind local supporters, have funded my career. working full-time jobs while training, and now training full-time while working most evenings just to cover the bills,” wrote Faulds on his GoFundMe page.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the moment, the athlete is aiming for a total donation of £5,000, out of which he has been able to raise £715 at the time of this article, which is roughly 15% of the total target.

In 2025, Faulds took second place at the British Indoor Championships in the 400m. Next up, he also secured his first major senior international medal by winning the European Indoor bronze in the 4x400m relay. His record also includes a 400m personal best of 48.59s, along with being ranked 9th on the UK all-time list. He also holds a ranking of 14th in Europe and 35th in the world.

Imago Josh Faulds (Image Credits: X/@glblathletichub)

But Faulds was unable to make the team for the Tokyo World Athletics Championships due to an injury that affected his progress. To add to that, Faulds currently does not have any financial sponsorships or savings, meaning everything in his career has been funded almost entirely out of pocket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Citroen UK has provided the 25-year-old with a car, and he’s recently signed a kit and bonus deal with Joma Running for the upcoming season, the lack of a salary means that funding remains scarce for Faulds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“This is where I need your support. With the European Championships and Commonwealth Games both in the UK next year, and having already achieved the qualification standards, this could be my opportunity to reach the next level in my career,” he added.

Meanwhile, as disheartening as it sounds, Faulds is not the only track and field athlete to have undergone such a crisis. Recently, Marcus Adam, too, underwent a similar situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Adam resorts to GoFundMe following medical issues

British sprinter and bobsledder Marcus Adam once competed at the 2002 Winter Olympics and even won two golds at the Commonwealth Games. Still, with the financial issues that plague the sport of track and field, the athlete has been dealing with a serious financial crunch.

Over the past couple of years, Adam has been battling a number of health complications, including continued fatigue, sudden weight loss, and, worst of all, coughing up blood.

After getting tested, Adam was diagnosed with severe kidney damage. But with his kidneys currently functioning at just 15% efficiency, he needed regular dialysis and may even require a kidney transplant in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: IMAGO

To offset some of the financial pressure, Mick Doherty of The Islington Sports Bar, where Adam works, started a GoFundMe campaign where he is aiming to raise $10,000 for Adam’s medical expenses.

But unlike other sports with leagues, player unions, and fixed contracts, track and field remains more individualistic. But for athletes who aren’t at the very top, the financial reality of pursuing their dreams remains sobering.