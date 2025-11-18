“Devastating”: Paralympic Community Mourns Loss of 28-Year-Old Cyclist Who Won Australia’s First Gold

The cycling world came to a standstill on November 16 as news broke of the tragic passing of Paralympic gold medalist Paige Greco. She was just 28. Though the cause of death remains unconfirmed, early reports point to a sudden medical episode. Greco leaves behind the medals, the tracks, and the brilliance she once dominated despite her cerebral palsy – departing far too soon from a world she inspired.

AusCycling, the national governing body for cycling in Australia, took to Instagram and shared the devastating news with the world. They joined hands with the cycling and para-sports communities to mourn Greco’s passing. The highlight was, of course, the cycling track that Greco dominated, despite suffering from cerebral palsy. She began her cycling journey in 2018, prior to which, she was a track and field athlete. But she didn’t take long before she became one of her country’s most accomplished para-cyclists. Despite all the glamour on the tracks, she will be “remembered for her humility, generosity, and the genuine joy she brought to every team environment.”

The CEO of AusCycling, Marne Fechner, dropped a few words for Greco. Of course, she was heartbroken by the news of Greco’s passing. She stated, “Paige was an extraordinary athlete who achieved outstanding accomplishments at the highest levels of our sport. Much more than that, she touched the lives of everyone around her with her positive spirit and courageous outlook.” And she sent her thoughts and condolences to Greco’s close ones.

Even Greco’s mother, Natalie Greco, highlighted the star cyclist’s kindness, determination, and warmth. She said, “She brought so much joy and pride into our lives, and the pain of her passing is something we will carry forever.” While the entire family was devastated by the loss, they were also proud of the way Paige Greco represented Australia. The CEO of Paralympics Australia, Cameron Murray, further strengthened Greco’s stance by saying, “The sadness being felt across Paralympics Australia today is a reflection of the enormous regard in which she was held.” Greco was a force to be reckoned with – someone who set three world records just a year after switching to cycling.

Paige Greco etched her name in gold at the 2019 UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships in the Netherlands. She won the gold in the women’s 3km Pursuit C3. Well, the qualifying race ended in a record time of 4:00:206. She set another world record in the 500m Time Trial C3, winning the gold in 39.442s. That same year, she won a gold in the Road World Championships Time Trial C3 and a silver medal in the Scratch Race C3. At the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, she won the women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit C1-3 gold. She also broke the world record with a clock in time of 3:50:815. She also won the bronze in the Road Time Trial C1-3 and another bronze in the Road Race C1-3. For her services to the sport, she received the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2022.

But when AusCycling dropped the unfortunate news on Instagram, the world came together to mourn Paige Greco.

The cycling community joins hands in tribute to Paige Greco

A fellow cyclist and teammate, Sarah Gigante, was heartbroken with the news. Yet, she decided to shine the light on a smiling Paige Greco. She commented, “Absolutely devastating news. You were always smiling whenever I saw you in the gym. Rest in peace, Paige, and my thoughts go out to your family and friends ❤️❤️.” Another fan highlighted the Olympic champion’s smile and wrote, “That smile captures exactly how I’ll remember Paige. My thoughts are with her family and friends. 💔.” Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “How shocking … and so terribly sad,” and proceeded to send his condolences to Greco’s family and friends.

Prayers kept pouring in for the cyclist’s family and friends. But one thing was crystal clear. The cycling community remembers her as a “lovely person and an amazing athlete.” Another fan, and cyclist, Matilda Reynolds, captured Paige Greco as a “winner at living life” who put the “small things in perspective.” She was undoubtedly a champion on and off the bike.

So, how will the cycling and Paralympics community remember Paige Greco? One fan had a solution. The comment read, “💔 I will remember her as such a positive, cheerful person and a great athlete.” Additionally, the Queensland Academy of Sport put things into perspective. They pointed out that Greco “touched many lives with her kindness, determination and spirit.” Her story will live on in the memories of her friends, family, and fans.