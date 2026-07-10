“Doesn’t Get Easier”: Gabby Thomas Gets Honest About Carrying Around Olympic Gold Medal

Olympic gold changed nothing for Gabby Thomas’ approach to her craft—the work remained the same. The 29-year-old won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, only to watch as a torn Achilles wiped out most of 2025. And yet, winning the gold made none of that easier. In fact, Thomas has been refreshingly blunt about what life as an Olympic champion actually looks like. Ahead of her first Diamond League meet of the 2026 season, Thomas has opened up on her life after winning the 200m Olympic gold. And life has been far from the rosy picture many expected.

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“I think being an Olympic champion does change you in some ways, but for the most part, I try to focus on doing the things that I did to get to that point,” Thomas told reporters (via X) ahead of the Monaco DL. “So once you become an Olympic champion, it doesn’t get easier.

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“The work really does remain the same despite the fact that the expectations get higher. So every day, I just focus on doing what I’ve been doing for years that got me to that point and maintaining that.”

That really isn’t surprising, especially considering the ordeal that Thomas has been through over the last year. Life after winning the 200m Olympic gold naturally got tougher, as it earmarked the 29-year-old as the one to beat. And she kicked things off superbly, winning four of her first seven races in 2025.

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But then, the injury derailed her plans for the year.

The Achilles injury sustained between May and July 2025 meant the rest of the season looked bleak. Instead of a winning streak and establishing herself as one of the best, Gabby Thomas did not win another race in 2025. By August, her season was over, and she was in the midst of an eight-month layoff, returning in April 2026.

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Since her return, the three-time Olympic gold medalist has been unbeatable. She has won all eight races that she has participated in. She began by winning the 4×100 Metres Relay at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, even winning a historic 100m and 200m double at the Addis Ababa Grand Prix. Then, in early June 2026, she flew across the 200m at the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix to shatter Julien Alfred’s world-leading time.

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Alfred registered a 21.86 in late April, which Thomas shattered when she crossed the line in 21.70 in June. That has since been broken by Adaejah Hodge (21.68), and all three women will now lock horns in Monaco.

That consistency has quickly put Thomas back at the center of every major sprint conversation. Waiting for her in Monaco, however, is the woman who has pushed her harder than almost anyone this season.

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Julien Alfred touches on her DL battle with Gabby Thomas

While they haven’t faced each other since the 2024 Paris Olympics, Julien Alfred and Gabby Thomas have always been inches apart when they did. At the 2023 Monaco DL, Thomas unfortunately finished a distant seventh (22.67) to Alfred’s second (22.08), even if only 0.59 seconds separated them. However, that was the last time Alfred beat her in the 200m. Since then, Thomas is on a three-meet winning streak.

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Gabby Thomas took the lead at the 2023 World Championships, finishing second while Alfred finished fourth. Ahead of the 2024 Olympics, Thomas once again beat Alfred in the London Athletics Meet, but by a slim margin. The American clocked 21.82, while the St Lucian registered 21.86, and a similar result occurred in Paris. Thomas may have won the Olympic gold with 21.83, but Julien Alfred was right on her heels, with 22.08 for the silver.

The two haven’t matched up since, with injuries affecting Thomas’ 2025 season while Alfred established herself as one of the best in the world. Now back in France, less than 1000km from the last venue where they battled each other, the two lock horns again.

“Yeah,” Alfred told reporters when asked if facing Thomas is special. “I’m excited. Gabby’s a good co-competitor as well, so I’m just looking forward to just having a great race and finishing healthy. And like I said, the goal of tomorrow is just to go out there and win.”

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Much like Thomas, Alfred has been taking 2026 easy. The 25-year-old did clock a former world-leading time of 21.86 in late April at the Texas Invitational, but has only run three more times since then, winning all three. Of those three, only one was a 200m race, in which she registered 21.93 to win the Rome DL. However, Alfred has spent the last month resting; despite that, she believes she’s in good shape.

“I’m really excited to go out here and just see where I’m at after resting for the past four week,” the Paris Olympic gold medalist added. “Since turning pro, I’ve been here multiple times. I ran my first Diamond League here, so I’m just really excited to race again.

“I feel good. I’m in really great shape…I’m in great shape physically and mentally as well, so I’m really excited to race tomorrow.”

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Monaco offers Gabby Thomas another chance to prove that Olympic success is something she still has to earn in every race. Alfred, meanwhile, seems determined to make that job as difficult as possible.