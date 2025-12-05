Donald Trump Applauds Kenyan Runners After They Dominate NCAA Cross Country Championships

Kenyan runners have turned the NCAA cross country scene into their personal showcase, and the results are getting harder for anyone to ignore. Doris Lemngole blazed through the women’s 6k in 18:25 to secure her fifth NCAA title, while Solomon Kipchoge, Denis Kipngetich, and Collins Kiprotich placed inside the top 10 in the men’s race. Their dominance has amplified Kenya’s growing imprint on collegiate distance running. And now, their success has prompted a remarkably warm response from the U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a meeting with the African leaders at the White House on December 4, 2025, the POTUS addressed the Kenyan President, William Ruto, and praised the Kenyan runners. His praise highlighted how Kenyan athletes continue to rise through America’s collegiate system, reshaping the competitive landscape. And with that, Trump extended an invitation to President Ruto to appear as a guest during the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“The President of Kenya, we have the Olympics here, you know. They do very well in the Olympics. Those runners, I don’t know what the heck you do with those runners, but they are very good. I’ve been watching them for a long time. So, we have the Olympics coming to the United States. You know that. Thank you very much. You come as our guest. Thank you.”

Kenya dominates global cross country thanks to altitude, culture, and extraordinary depth, while the USA leads in collegiate infrastructure and opportunity. The NCAA has become the arena where Kenyan endurance meets American structure, creating some of the fastest-rising talents in the sport. And in 2025, their performance simply proves that Kenya’s influence is only rising.

That rising visibility has also changed how NCAA programs approach recruiting. With roster-size limits tightening and the competitive bar climbing higher each season, coaches are now prioritizing athletes who can make an immediate impact.

NCAA colleges are actively looking for Kenyan talent

It’s true that Kenyan runners are known for their endurance background, altitude training, and racing maturity. And that has become one of the most sought-after prospects for NCAA colleges. Some American universities are also funding time trials in Kenya to recruit distance talent. And that’s certainly reshaping the collegiate running landscape.

But things have become easier for the Kenyans due to a few other reasons, too. Previously, they had to clear the SAT/ACT. But after the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA removed such requirements for international applicants. Although it began as a temporary waiver, the stance became permanent in 2023. Additionally, according to the NCAA, scholarships also include academic supplies, transportation, and similar items, apart from the tuition fees, books and boarding.

What remains clear is that Kenyan athletes are no longer just visitors in collegiate cross country. They are becoming central to its narrative and its future. And they are dominating the sport, even though many have voiced complaints regarding their age being pretty high compared to American student-athletes.

Nevertheless, Donald Trump’s public applause only underscores how decisively Kenyan athletes have reshaped the NCAA cross country landscape. Their dominance captured national attention and also highlighted a growing global influence that’s powerful enough to reach the White House and redefine the future of collegiate distance running.