Donald Trump, who has long shown a public love for sports by going to events like golf tournaments and UFC fights, has revealed a centerpiece for the country’s 250th birthday party. He made the official announcement on Thursday about what he called the “Patriot Games,” which would be the first national athletic tournament for high school students.

The president has promised that this event will be part of the larger “Freedom 250” celebrations, which will be unlike anything else. “Frankly, you’ll never see anything like it and you’ll never see anything like it again,” Trump declared in his announcement video for the celebrations, as reported by ABC News.

He added that it will be a “four day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes, one young man and one young woman, competing from each state and territory.” The president did make one thing very plain, though: “But I promise there will be no men playing in women’s sports. You’re not going to see that.”

The planned event is meant to be a national showcase that shows off American skill, sportsmanship, and the wide range of skills of the country’s young people. The official website for America’s 250th anniversary says that the Patriot Games are meant to celebrate the many skills of America’s youth and bring attention to the future generation of leaders.

The “Freedom 250” schedule includes many other big activities, like a “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall with pavilions from all 50 states, a world-class fireworks show, and a unique UFC event on the South Lawn of the White House.

The administration has also said it will start building a new “triumphal arch” monument in Washington, D.C. But let’s get back to what the president said about transgender athletes. How did the governing organizations respond to this in the past?

The rules completely changed due to President Donald Trump’s order

On February 5, Donald Trump signed an executive order that stated transgender athletes may not compete in women’s sports. Immediately, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe backed up the organization’s position by saying, “Preserving the integrity of competition in the Female Category is a fundamental principle of the sport of Athletics, and we look forward to this collaborative consultation process with our key stakeholders in this area.”

The NCAA, on the other hand, acted very quickly to make its policy in line with the order. The NCAA Board of Governors voted to change its regulations the day after they were signed. The new rules say that only athletes who were assigned female at birth can compete in women’s divisions. NCAA President Charlie Baker said the ruling set a “clear, national standard” in response to what the organization saw as a confusing “patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions.”

This new policy goes against the NCAA’s 2022 framework, which said that transgender women might play in women’s sports if they met certain medical requirements. Well, the White House has set the stage for what it hopes will be a historic and unifying addition to the country’s big birthday party by announcing the Patriot Games. And only time will tell how exciting it will be!