“Don’t Care About My Kids”: Fred Kerley Drags Olympic President over Money Troubles

Former Olympic gold medalist Fred Kerley’s career has been in jeopardy since March. He received a two-year ban for anti-doping whereabouts failure, and was ordered to pay $3000 as legal fees to World Athletics as a result.

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The USA sprinter, however, refuses to comply. Reacting to the email about his pending fine, he took to X to publicly call out IOC President Kristy Coventry’s remarks regarding athlete pay. “Ya’ll though, y’all pay my legal fees, then we talk, because that lady said she don’t care about my kids,” Kerley wrote on X.

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This stems from Kristy’s controversial remarks. She openly endorsed athletes not being paid to participate in the Olympics.

“I don’t believe in paying athletes. I come from a small country, I came from a sport that doesn’t necessarily pay athletes very well, and I still don’t think we should be paying athletes at the Olympic Games,” she said. An email flashed up on Kerley’s screen, reminding him of the same.

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“We write to inform you that World Athletics has not yet received your payment of 3000 as a contribution towards the legal costs and other expenses incurred by World Athletics in the context of the proceeding SR/312/2025. Please arrange for payment of the above amount by no later than 9 June 2026,” the email read.

Kerley, however, was having none of it. In an earlier post on X, he also said, “The AIU runs a case on me, then orders me to pay $3000 to World Athletics… So the same system that prosecutes the case thinks I should also pay their legal costs?” It seemed absurd to him, and also to other athletes who spoke out against Kristy.

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Greg Rutherford drew a contrast between the top brass, like Coventry, who earn a regular salary, and the actual athletes.

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The London 2012 UK long jump champion said, “I’m not saying every athlete should become a millionaire. I’m asking for an organisation that makes $12 billion, charges nations billions to host it, pays its executive millions, blocks athletes from earning, and owns footage of their greatest moments to have a long, hard look at itself. Because right now, the people at the top are doing very nicely. The people making it all possible? Not so much”.

The Olympics were different when Coventry was making her way into the Games in the late ’90s and early 2000s. The Games, although huge, were not as grand as they are today, especially when it came to money. So, her thoughts on athlete pay may simply be outdated.

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Today’s athletes need significant funding to maintain the quality of their training and access the right facilities. Preparing for the Olympics is a long-term commitment, and many lesser-known athletes struggle financially because they do not have major endorsement deals. That’s where the frustration comes from.

Will Fred Kerley never officially race again?

At 31 years old, Fred Kerley is supposed to be in the prime of his racing career. Only four years ago, he became the 100m world champion in Oregon. However, his two-year ban has raised serious doubts over his professional career. If he is needed to serve the entire term, that means no event for Kerley until 11 August 2027.

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Kerley can still appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He argues that most of his missed doping tests weren’t his fault. On 11 May 2024, Kerley claims the USADA app experienced technical glitches. The 31-year-old blamed the Doping Control Officer for missing tests scheduled on December 6 and 7. However, it does seem like Kerley has moved on.

In a stunning turn of events, Kerley took part in the recently held Enhanced Games. The controversial event encourages doping among athletes. However, Kerley ran the 100m clean, without any enhancements, and still bagged gold.

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About not using any drugs, Kerley said, “God gave me fast feet for a reason. I’m here to showcase my talent. You still have to work. Drugs aren’t going to give you an advantage if you’re not putting the work in.”

His price for winning stood at $250,000. Since the Enhanced Games go completely against the principle of a disciplined board, such as the Olympics, there’s a chance Fed Kerley faces more disciplinary sanctions. His refusal to pay the legal fees just stands as another misdemeanor the committee can hold against him.