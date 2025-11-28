Dublin Marathon Still Has Entry Options for Runners Despite Denying 30,000 Applications

A record 47,000 applications flooded the Dublin Marathon’s lottery-based ballot this year, but only 22,500 runners will make the cut for next October’s race. Of the total entries, 17,200 spots have already been allocated, split evenly between returning participants and first-time hopefuls, leaving nearly 29,800 runners rejected. So, what’s next?

While organizers cite capacity limitations as the reason for the shortfall, it isn’t over yet for those wh0 missed out as unsuccessful applicants still have alternative routes to secure a place on the start line.

The Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) society has urged runners who missed out on a spot in the ballot to join the race under their banner. In a post on X, the non-profit announced that a limited number of Charity Places are available as part of their 2026 Fundraising Campaign and invited interested runners to contact them via email.

As per the organizers, out of the 22,500 slots available, 5,300 entries are set aside for the charity and international tour partners, good-for-age club runners, and the elite field. There’s still a strong chance that the unlucky runners who failed to secure a spot may get a chance to run at the event, provided that they reach out to the charities allocating their slots on a first-come, first-served basis

But why did the organizers scrap the old priority entry system for 2026? Because nearly 70% of marathon places were being filled through priority early entry, which guaranteed spots to previous applicants—even those who didn’t run—leaving limited room for first-time runners. The change aims to open access and create a more balanced field, particularly for female runners.

Speaking to the media, the authorities explained, “The new system delivers a more balanced and inclusive outcome, improving fairness for newcomers and supporting gender diversity with hundreds more women set to be on the start line in 2026, marking a positive step forward for representation across the field.”

The 2026 race was capped at 22,500 participants to maintain safety and deliver a high-quality experience. Additionally, the organizers generated significant revenue from the non-refundable participation fees, which will be reinvested to further improve the Dublin Marathon.

Extra funds set to fuel a next-level Dublin Marathon experience

The participants were also required to pay up a €5 processing charge that was imposed on every ballot submission to cover the administrative checks and validation. Successful applicants will have their amount deducted from the grand total registration fee of €110, but the unsuccessful applicants won’t get the money back, causing further consternation. Especially as other marathons like New York don’t charge such a fee.

As a massive 29,800 runners missed the slots, a staggering €149,000 has been pocketed by the Dublin marathon authorities, and as per the organizers, they will be reinvesting it directly into enhancing the experience of the athletes.

“As a not-for-profit organization, funds are managed carefully to ensure the long-term sustainability of the race, support a clear organizational strategy, and provide the best possible experience for all participants.”

“As a major event in the capital, the Dublin Marathon continues to face rising operational costs due to inflation and the growing requirements of safely hosting a large-scale city race. This investment sustains and enhances the race for current and future generations of runners. It supports essential health and safety measures, improves the overall participant experience, and funds key development initiatives that support causes important to the running community.”

The authorities have expressed that the refund window for successful entrants will be open from Wednesday, July 1st, to Sunday, July 12th, 2026. In addition to that, the transfer window will open from Wednesday, July 22nd, and close on Sunday, August 30th.