“Eagerly Waiting to Meet”: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Husband Andre Share Life-Changing Update

As Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stepped away from the afterglow of a monumental 2025 season, the hype for her 2026 campaign was already building toward another historic pursuit. Since she ran in the 400m and won the gold medal at the Tokyo World Championships, the American athlete wanted to chase Marita Koch’s world record, which stands tall at 47.60. However, it looks like the track and field superstar’s plans for the 2026 season have changed a bit.

On Instagram, she announced her pregnancy with her husband, Andre Levrone, stating, “Made a human with my favorite human 🥹Oh, how we have prayed for you… and the Lord has answered!! You are our greatest blessing and are already so loved. We are eagerly waiting to meet you! 🫶🏽🤍 Cool parents loading…” The social media post carried pictures that had meaning to them.

The first picture showcased the couple embracing each other while the athlete looks at the camera, holding her baby’s sonogram pictures. Those particular pictures were then shown from a close-up perspective while the two parents held them together.

In the next frame, Andre was seen making a happy face while he looked at Sydney’s baby bump. Then there was a candid picture of the couple running down the beach with their footsteps clearly visible on the wet sand near the shore. The rest of the social media photographs showcased nothing but them happy together as they await their first child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (@sydneymclaughlin16)

Well, as of now, the 400m world record ambition can wait. The track and field star’s focus will be completely shifted towards her upcoming baby. And this life-changing update comes after almost four years of their marriage. It’s quite a bond that they have together!

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once revealed her deep connection with her husband

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s deep bond with her husband, Andre Levrone, is anchored in shared faith and mutual support that has heavily impacted her life both on and off the track in a positive manner.

Their relationship began after Andre, a former NFL wide receiver, reached out to her on Instagram. McLaughlin-Levrone revealed this while explaining it to The Knot, saying, “He asked me to do Bible study with him and introduced me to a group of really great people who were encouraging and very mature. It was the first time I was in a relationship with a man who I felt could lead me in my faith to a place where I wanted to be.”

Furthermore, she talked about the connection she felt with Andre, saying, “We both knew early on that we liked each other and what our intentions were. If I could say the one thing about our relationship, it’s that it was always very intentional. Honestly, I knew the fourth day we ever talked.”

Andre also helped the athlete understand herself, as she once recalled: “Andre and I spent hours talking through my internal dilemma. Through those conversations, I began to realize that I didn’t have to live with my version of a split personality: a kind, soft-spoken, humble-minded person off the track and a killer competitor on it. Both were consistent with the Christian life.”

Apart from their spiritual talks, the couple’s bond is clearly on track. Andre is her most vocal supporter, often captured in footage, cheering passionately from the stands. Their relationship is a perfect example of a couple that mutually helps each other to grow side by side.