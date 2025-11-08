Eliud Kipchoge Makes Earnest Promise While His Barack Obama Wish Remains Unfulfilled

On November 2nd, legendary marathoner Eliud Kipchoge ran his final elite race at the NYC Marathon, clocking 2:14:36 and finishing 17th, just shy of the podium, yet securing his seventh star in an illustrious career. Missing the podium didn’t dull the moment: after the race, the Kenyan icon met the man he’d longed to run with, former U.S. President Barack Obama, and gifted him the very shoes he’d raced in, turning an already historic day into an unforgettable encounter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kipchoge presented Obama with a signed pair of Nike Alphafly 3s. Now, you might wonder about the significance of these shoes. These are the very shoes he rocked during his final Berlin Marathon triumph in 2023. Though not the pair that carried him to his 2:01:09 world record, these shoes still ooze virtue: they propelled Kipchoge to become the first-ever five-time Berlin Marathon winner.

In a shared Instagram post, the athlete revealed his conversation with the former president, in which they talked about leadership, legacy, and empowering the next generation through sport and education. “We also explored ways the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation and the Obama Foundation can work together on causes close to our hearts,” Kipchoge shared. “Together, we hope to help young people believe that no dream is too distant and no beginning too small.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eluid Kipchoge may have finally met his hero, but there is one dream of his left unfulfilled. Back in 2022, during an interview with NTV Kenya, he was asked whether he wanted to run with Barack Obama. Kipchoge didn’t hesitate, “Because I believe Obama is a real inspiration to leaders both in our country and outside our country, I need to run with him, share — you know, when you are running, ideas start coming. I need to run with him, share the ideas actually on the run, put them on paper, and life will come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eliud Kipchoge – EGH🇰🇪 (@kipchogeeliud) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Their connection traces back to 2019, when Barack Obama praised Eliud Kipchoge on X after his breathtaking sub-two-hour marathon at the unofficial INEOS 1:59 Challenge. In response, Kipchoge humbly thanked the former U.S. President for his words of admiration and expressed his hope to meet him someday. Fast forward to his final elite race, a journey that saw him announce his “seven-continent run” dream and finally meet Obama; the moment was nothing short of phenomenal. And to top it all off, Kipchoge sealed it with a heartfelt act of kindness as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eliud Kipchoge’s final act of Kindness at the New York City Marathon

As Eliud Kipchoge powered through the city streets, his devoted fan, Max McKone, waited eagerly for a glimpse. A Citius Mag clip showed Max in tears as the marathon legend raced by. But the moment didn’t end there, Kipchoge’s team later invited him to meet the champ in person. Overwhelmed with emotion, Max congratulated Kipchoge on his final run and received inspiring words he’d never forget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

When Max said, “No human is limited,” pointing towards Kipchoge, the athlete replied, “We are trying to tell everybody: please don’t be limited. Whether you are walking, running, a regular basketball player, footballer, or driver, don’t be limited—push your limits, because that’s what life needs.” Dreams are all one needs to surpass the boundaries of human capability.