Enhanced Games Set for Former Olympian’s Track Comeback Alongside Fred Kerley and Others

A $1 million world record bonus and a prize purse of $500,000? Yes, you heard that right, because that’s exactly what the Enhanced Games is offering! The staggering payouts have drawn this athlete out of retirement and into a new competitive chapter. So, who is this sprinter who has joined the Enhanced Games after Fred Kerley and Mouhamadou Fall?

The latest addition is Liberia’s fastest man over 100 meters, Emmanuel Matadi. Representing Liberia, he competed in three Olympic Games in the 100m dash and the 4x100m relay. But in July 2025, the 34-year-old announced his retirement from the sport. But after staying away from the professional track for a few months, he is all set to make a comeback through the Enhanced Games.

The Enhanced Games leadership has welcomed Matadi’s comeback, with words of praise coming from the Chief Sporting Officer, Rick Adams.

“Emmanuel is an internationally accomplished Olympic-level sprinter respected across the track community for his talent, and we’re fortunate to have him join us for what is shaping up to be a very competitive sprinting field as well,” Adams stated.

With the addition of the former Olympic sprinter, the Enhanced Games’ lineup now includes 11 swimmers (Natalia Fryckowska, Felipe Lima, Isabella Arcila, Evgenii Somov, etc.), three weightlifters, including Beatriz Pirón, and three sprinters, and is preparing to launch in May 2026. With money on the line, world-class sprinters stepping forward, and a format that promises to reshape the landscape of competition, the Enhanced Games are quickly becoming one of the most intriguing stories in global track and field.

And for what reason? Well, they will allow athletes to use performance-enhancing dr*gs to compete and challenge records for large cash prizes.

But coming back to Matadi, even his retirement is a storyline filled with intrigue. There’s a reason Emmanuel Matadi chose to end his professional athletics career on July 26.

Significance of Emmanuel Matadi’s retirement and his achievements before joining Enhanced Games

Matadi’s return to competition carries emotional weight, especially considering the timing of his retirement. He officially stepped away from track on Liberia’s Independence Day, a symbolic moment that underscored his pride in representing his nation on the world stage.

On July 26, 2025, Emmanuel Matadi shared his decision through a picture from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Taking to social media, he wrote, “Time stamp on the last run. Happy Independence Day, Liberia — it was a pleasure representing the flag.”

Before retiring, Matadi had already established himself as one of Liberia’s most accomplished sprinters. He set the national record in the 100m with a blistering 9.91 seconds in 2024, holds the national record of 6.52 seconds in the 60m indoors, and owns a 20.07-second personal best in the 200m. A three-time Olympian and a consistent presence at major international championships, Matadi earned recognition across Africa for his speed, resilience, and professionalism.

His decision to return for the Enhanced Games marks not just a comeback, but the revival of a career many believed had reached its natural close. Now, all we have to do is wait and watch how his stance at the Enhanced Games unravels.