Ex-World Athletics Champion Who Once Beat Fred Kerley on Track Explains NYPD Career Move

The London Stadium roared as the final leg of the 4x400m relay at the 2017 World Championships exploded into its final act. Fred Kerley, who was a major track and field talent in the US back then, held a slender lead. But behind him, Trinidad and Tobago’s Lalonde Gordon was surging, channeling every ounce of his energy.

In a breathtaking final straight, Gordon shifted to the outside for running room and found another gear, sweeping past Kerley and pulling away to a decisive gold medal, a stunning upset of the historically dominant American team. Today, Gordon’s daily uniform isn’t the bright red of Trinidad and Tobago, but the blues of the New York Police Department.

“I am a member with the NYPD due to my love for people, that also led me to own a security company,” he explained about his career move, as reported by the Trinidad Express. “I am here to help others professionally to achieve something in life. Everything with the help of God.”

At 37, the Olympic and World Championship medalist has traded the track for a life of service, finding profound purpose long after the stadium lights have dimmed. He is not only a member of the NYPD but also the owner of Full Force Executive Protection LLC, a private security company in Queens, applying the discipline of his athletic career to a new mission of public protection. But the main question: where does he get his motivation from?

March 18, 2016 – LALONDE GORDON competes in the 400m at the 2016 IAAF World Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Convention Center in Portland, Oregon on March 18, 2016.

“Just proud to acknowledge that I am a seed of Trinidad and Tobago,” he stated. He credits his core values to his mother, adding, “My mother Cynthia Cupid taught me true value with love, discipline and is also hard-working.” However, coming back to his track career, defeating someone like Kerley was surely a major moment for the athlete.

Lalonde Gordon defeated a talented Fred Kerley

In 2017, Fred Kerley wasn’t just any sprinter; he was a breakout phenomenon. Just months before the World Championships, he shattered the NCAA 400m record with a time of 43.70 seconds, marking him as one of the fastest quarter-milers on the planet and the anchor leg for what seemed an invincible U.S. relay dynasty.

However, Lalonde Gordon, an experienced Olympian with a personal best of 44.52 seconds, was not statistically favored in a head-to-head matchup against the faster American. By handing Kerley a massive lead for the anchor leg, the U.S. strategy appeared flawless, banking on the young star’s raw speed to close out what would have been a seventh consecutive world title for the United States in the event.

Gordon’s eventual surge to pass Fred Kerley in the final 25 meters wasn’t just a personal triumph; it was a historic interruption of American supremacy in the division, marking the first U.S. loss in the men’s 4x400m at the World Championships since 2003.