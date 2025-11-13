Faith Kipyegon’s American Rival Flies Over 7,000 km to Join Keely Hodgkinson’s Camp Ahead of New Track Season

“I want to thank God that I’ve managed to defend my title for the fourth time,” said Faith Kipyegon after clinching her 1500m gold at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. With a phenomenal 3:52.15 in Tokyo, she once again proved that no one comes close to her in distance running. Hot on her heels, Beatrice Chebet ignited the 5000 m, smashing the 14-minute barrier this season and seizing gold in Tokyo with 14:54.36, cementing Kenya’s stranglehold on distance events. But as their dominance looks unshakable, a new challenge looms as a US standout makes way.

We’re talking about Elise Cranny! Retired British sprinter Jenny Meadows shared the exciting news on X, posting a video from her gym where the girls were training. Suddenly, a big box labeled fragile – handle with care, from the USA caught their attention. Expecting a puppy, they were stunned when Cranny herself jumped out to surprise them! Meadows captioned the post, “All the way from Colorado, USA 🇺🇸 to Manchester, UK 🇬🇧 (4500 miles or 7300km). M11 Track Club are excited to announce 📣 that Olympian & US indoor 5000m record holder, Elise Cranny, has relocated to join the team. Let’s get to work! 🤝👊🏼 #M11trackclub”

The U.S. star is now officially training with M11 Track Club, alongside the U.K.’s 800 m sensation Keely Hodgkinson. Turning professional after her Stanford University days, Elise Cranny has quickly emerged as one of America’s top middle- and long-distance runners. With a 1500 m personal best of 3:57.87 (June 2024) and an 8:25.10 in the 3000 m (August 2024), smashing a 38-year-old American outdoor record previously held by Mary Decker.

At the World Athletics Championships, the athlete had a bit of a rough time, finishing 10th in the 5,000 m final with a time of 15:00.23 and 12th in the 10,000 m final with 31:40.07. Perhaps that’s why she has been seeking guidance from the UK to become the next distance-running star. With Faith Kipyegon, Georgia Hunter‑Bell and Keely Hodgkinson already making a name for themselves in the distance-running scene, Cranny expects to achieve similar success.

As of 2025, Cranny is ranked 18th in the women’s 10,000 m and 36th in the 5,000 m, but she expects to push those rankings upward. However, trying to reach Faith Kipyegon’s level is hard but not impossible, and she is certainly trying her best to cross her. However, while Cranny is following Kipyegon’s footsteps, she is looking at the marathon as her next destination.

Faith Kipyegon talks about marathon after conquering distance running

Speaking at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after her golden 1500m triumph and silver finish in the 5000m at Tokyo, Faith Kipyegon radiated pride and purpose. With her medals gleaming, the Kenyan queen made it clear: her story is far from over. The next chapter? Inspiring the next generation of runners. However, there is one thing that might make her transition to Marathon, and that is if someone beats her in the 1500m.

Talking about the next chapter of her life, the athlete expressed, “At the moment, I will not say anything; I don’t know when I will. Maybe if somebody beats me over the 1500m, I will move to the marathon. At the moment, I will still keep on dreaming big to inspire the next generation, inspire women. As Beatrice Chebet said, she is my younger sister and she watched me when I was winning a medal in the junior category, and now she is here and running very good. Going to Tokyo, I knew she was strong in the 10,000m and 5000m.”

In the conversation, Faith Kipyegon hinted that she may skip next year’s Commonwealth Games — a decision she’ll weigh carefully when the time comes. For now, she’s simply enjoying the thrill of being hailed as one of the greatest distance runners of all time. But how long can she hold that crown? Only time will tell.