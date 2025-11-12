“Fast Money”: Track & Field Community Reacts to Atlanta Braves’ Surprising Offer for ‘The Freeze’ Role

There are moments when sports collide, and when they do, it’s pure magic. This time, Major League Baseball is taking a surprising sprint into the world of track and field. The Atlanta Braves are on the hunt for a new mascot, and their latest concept, “Freeze,” is turning heads and racing hearts. In this unique twist, fans get the chance to challenge the lightning-fast sprinter in the viral “Beat the Freeze” race. What started as a fun in-game contest has become a fan-favorite phenomenon, leaving the crowd more amazed than confused.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, who exactly is The Freeze? According to CitiusMag, the Atlanta Braves are on the lookout for a lightning-fast mascot to take on this electrifying role, sprinting head-to-head against fans between innings. This week, the Braves announced online that they’re searching for their next speedster, and here’s the twist: it’s open to everyone. You don’t have to be a pro athlete to try out; all you need is to the physically fit and in good health, the ability to interact in front of large crowds, and a blistering pace to become the next Freeze.

As the job description says, “If you are driven to deliver exceptional fan experiences that are beyond anything possible elsewhere and interested in working alongside a team of innovators and enthusiastic overachievers, you will enjoy working with us!” What began as a lighthearted promotion in partnership with Atlanta-based RaceTrac convenience stores has evolved into one of the most eagerly anticipated mid-game attractions in MLB.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few years ago, the Braves launched one of the league’s most electrifying in-game events, a high-speed face-off between an Olympic-caliber sprinter and a lucky fan, racing around Truist Park’s warning track. In the race, the fans get a generous head start; however, ‘The Freeze’ catches up with the fan once he starts running. In most cases, the mascot zooms past with ease, but every so often, a lucky fan pulls off a surprise win, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Let’s consider an interesting possibility – what if IShowSpeed becomes the next Freeze? The YouTuber has been phenomenal in showcasing his athleticism; he nearly edged out 200m champion Noah Lyles in the 50m dash, though it must be noted that Lyles was holding back. Recently, during a meetup with Usain Bolt, Speed almost had a fiery exchange with the former fastest man in the world when he explained, “You had to train for life.” At his current pace, however, Speed still wouldn’t be able to beat a retired Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

ADVERTISEMENT

This might be his opportunity to prove him wrong, but well, who knows. As the Atlanta Braves are now looking for a new mascot, the fans couldn’t help but comment on it.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans react as the Atlanta Braves search for their new ‘Mr Freeze’

Is the job enticing? One fan took to her X handle to flaunt her credentials, joking, “Is now a good time to add that I ran the 100 meter dash in HS track to my resume or??” The Braves could certainly take note, but the last Freeze was no joke—he dispatched fan opponents in record time, setting a high standard.

Another fan seemed even more thrilled about the opportunity, “This is the opening of the century.” With the next MLB season kicking off in March, excitement is already heating up. One enthusiastic fan had a playful suggestion: “Sign me up and just call me Ice Box.” Meanwhile, another quipped, “I heard there’s a new freeze warning in Atlanta, didn’t realize this was it.” He’s not entirely wrong; Atlanta is currently shivering under a 37-degree Fahrenheit cold wave.

Will the tryouts be televised? Fans are eager, “Can we please televise the tryouts?” Maybe not, but they can witness the races between the fans and Freeze in between games, so that’s a win-win situation, if you ask me. And one hopeful participant crudely summed it up, “This looks like a way to earn FAST money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Want to be the next face of the Atlanta Braves’ ‘The Freeze’? Head to Truist Park on December 13, between 2–5 p.m., for your chance to sprint into the spotlight at the trials! Regardless, what are your thoughts on the hubbub? State your opinion in the comments below.