Femke Bol Ignores Criticism to Begin Preparation for Bold 800m Move Ahead of 2026 Season

Femke Bol made it to the headlines soon after she got nominated for the 2025 World Athlete of the Year as a finalist alongside Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Femke Bol making the final list wasn’t exactly a concern until Fred Kerley raised questions about the prerequisites to share a stage alongside McLaughlin-Levrone. Fred Kerley believes Femke Bol’s accomplishment this season pales in comparison with not just Sydney’s, but even other track queens. But the Olympic hurdler has paid no heed to the negativity and has her razor-sharp focus on switching to the 800m dash.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

She has officially begun her transition to the 800m, and she isn’t wasting a moment. The Dutch star is currently attending a warm-weather training camp in South Africa, building the endurance and strength needed for her newest challenge. Bol’s move to the 800m has been one of the most intriguing storylines heading into next season. Known for her brilliance in the 400m hurdles and 400m flat, her decision to step up in distance signals a bold reinvention. Her early start in South Africa shows she isn’t experimenting. She’s certainly committed.

Taking to Instagram, Femke Bol shared a cascade of visuals featuring her on the track. One visual showcased her dashing through the blue tracks in her iconic orange top. But she isn’t falling behind in the hurdles. Another video showed her hopping over closely placed hurdles, building endurance. But wait, there’s more! She even ran on the paved trails through some hills to improve her stance in the 800m race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fred Kerley’s doubts were on the basis that Bol won gold at the Tokyo World Championships, clocking in 51.54s only because McLaughlin-Levrone opted out of it. But away from just Tokyo, she helped her team become the fastest national team in the mixed 4x400m relay at the European Indoor Championships, clocking a time of 3.15.63. She set a new meet record with 52.46s at the Rabat Diamond League in the 400m hurdles in Morocco. Despite staying undefeated in the 400m hurdles for the year, Kerley felt it wasn’t enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femke (@femke_bol) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“They’re trying to compare the two [Sydney and Femke], and you can’t really compare the two. There’s nothing against Fica [Femke Bol]. There’s nothing wrong with her, but she doesn’t deserve to be on that line this year!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The irony is that the rivalry between Bol and McLaughlin-Levrone and who is better on the hurdles is a subjective debate. Both Bol and Levrone seem to have moved on from the 400m hurdles. While Bol has the 800m dash in sight, Levrone is perfecting the 400m flats having shattered a few records on the way to the podium. We know how Sydney feels about her switch, but what about Femke Bol?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Femke Bol gets honest about her stance on the 800m race

The Dutch champion appeared for an interview with European Athletics back in October 2025. Therein, she offered some insights into her move to the 800m run.

“The switch feels really, really nice, really exciting, also really scary. I’m still young. I’m mentally, physically, feeling really fit, and it’s, it’s a really, really big challenge. That’s also why I want to do it while I still feel at my best. I also really feel ready for new impulse, new kind of training, new kind of racing, and that makes me really excited. I’ve never run further than a 600 all out. So, the last 200 is something new territory for me.”

According to Bol, she feels like she has achieved “pretty much everything” she could think of in the hurdles, except an Olympic gold. Now, it’s time to experiment while she still has age and time on her side. Bol confirmed that she was so invested in the hurdles that she didn’t have a lot of consideration in the discipline. She took a whole year to think about the move and believed it was high time to actually do it. While some might think that it’s because the hurdles take a toll on one’s body, Bol dismissed it altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT

She claimed, “I think it’s not necessarily for my body, because I think the hurdles are tough on you, but I think the 800m training will also be tough on my body.”

As scrutiny continues to trail her, Femke Bol’s answer is simple: work harder, aim higher. Her leap into the 800m is equal parts courage and ambition, and if her early preparation is any sign, she’s poised to deliver a powerful statement in the 2026 season.