Femke Bol Takes a Huge Step Forward Just Weeks After Announcing Her New Track Event

“The switch feels really, really nice, really exciting, and also really scary,” said Femke Bol exclusively to the European Athletics, opening up about her 800m shift. Well, when Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone moved to the 400m flat, many assumed it was now time for Femke Bol to reign supreme in the hurdles. But in a stunning twist, Bol flipped the script and declared 800m as her main event for the next years in October. And now, it looks like she is finally starting to settle into her new event and come to terms with its nitty-gritty. How do we know?

Well, with the world watching, Femke Bol just gave a glimpse into the training fueling her daring new chapter. On November 1, track enthusiast Owen Morris shared a video on X, the credits for which were given to the Netherlands coach, Laurent Meuwly. It showed Femke Bol training on the track, this time without the hurdles and with what appeared to be a wearable metabolic system on. She was closely followed by a cyclist who looked to be monitoring her performance. The clip quickly went viral, confirming that Bol has officially begun her preparations for her 800m debut next year.

However, this hardly seems surprising, because in her latest conversation with the European Athletics, Femke Bol had made her excitement for the 800m training quite visible. She said, “I also really feel ready for new impulse, new kind of training, new kind of racing, and that makes me really excited.” Clearly, she seems to have taken the 800m training challenge head-on now. But the gamble appears to be quite big as the athlete hasn’t rested much after the World Championships. She ran her final race of the 2025 season on September 21, and a little over a month later, she is already back on the track for the 800m.

But what remains interesting is that Femke Bol is venturing into this distance event after a long time. And having not explored the 800m in recent years could possibly make the initial phase of her training a bit more challenging. Her last official indoor 800m mark, a 2:19.51 clocked back in 2017, stands as her sole competitive run in the distance so far. So yes, the talent and discipline are there, but the road ahead is steep.

Especially considering competitors like Kenya’s Lilian Odira, who lit up Tokyo with a blistering 1:54.62 to claim World Championship gold, ranking No. 7 all-time. Just ahead sits the 2024 Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, who ended her 2025 with a 1:54.74. So while Femke Bol has already started gearing up to face the heavyweights of the distance, whether she’ll rise to the occasion or not is something that shall be revealed in time. But one thing’s certain that her decision already has the backing of several track veterans.

Track and field legends reflect on Femke Bol’s 800m decision

According to Justin Gatlin and Dawn Harper-Nelson, Femke Bol’s decision to take on the 800m next year couldn’t be more fitting. Applauding the Dutch star’s bold move, Harper-Nelson said on the Ready Set Go podcast, “I appreciate you because I think she’s really trying to create this legacy. Like, this is, this is on some, like, ‘I’m not one, I’m not this one-dimensional. I’m not, you’re not going to put me in a box.’”

Reflecting on Femke Bol’s amazing career, Harper-Nelson further added, “We thought, we felt like it was a battle between her and Sydney, right? Okay. Okay. Oh, who’s it going to be? It’s been Sydney. Sydney. Sydney. When they line up, when Sydney’s not there, Femke is wrecking everything in sight. I mean, everything.” The Olympian further explained that Bol might use the next three years to master the 800m ahead of the LA Olympics.

And that looks like quite a plan. After all, Bol herself thinks that she is entering this event as a beginner. She once ran a 600m indoor sprint in 1:23 all alone during one of her training sessions. But, as she recently confessed, the last 200m in the 800m distance is absolutely new territory for her. However, with her mind firmly set on the new target this time, do you think she can level up and dominate? Let us know in the comments below!