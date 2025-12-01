Femke Bol Upstaged as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Ends Her 3-Year World Athletics Award Wait

No athlete sparks anticipation quite like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. And the 2025 Tokyo World Championships proved it again. When she stepped into the blocks for the 400m flat, she triumphed with a historic clock-in time of 47.78s leaving behind the hurdles she once mastered. This was her first individual world gold since 2022, when she smashed the 400m hurdles world record and walked away with the World Athlete of the Year crown. Three years later, she is to be crowned the Women’s World Athlete of the Year once again for a season so compelling.

Femke Bol, the 400m hurdler, was the other finalist for the 2025 Women’s World Athlete of the Year. Bol had won the European Athlete of the Year in 2022, 2023, and 2025. She also became the Dutch Athlete of the Year twice, and the World Indoor Athlete of the Year in 2023 and 2024. Her resume is just as stacked. But McLaughlin-Levrone’s historic performance – fastest run in 40 years – at Tokyo made it impossible for the fans to ignore her.

“Wow, I’m honestly blown away to win this. Thank you so much, World Athletics, for this honour and recognition. The culmination of the season in Tokyo was a really special moment. I’m so thankful for everyone who supported, watched, voted and who was there throughout this whole process.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone claimed that track and field is the “best sport in the world.” The 26-year-old continued, “For me, 2025 was a year of stepping outside of the comfort zone and pushing the bounds of what was mentally and physically possible. I want to continue pushing boundaries in 2026.”

She won two Grand Slam track races this year. She also claimed a win at the Prefontaine Classic 400m and won her fifth US national title. It’s worth noting that she ran the 400m hurdles only twice this year.

The last time that she had received the World Athlete of the Year honor was in 2022, for crushing the 400m hurdles in Eugene, and lowering the world record to 50.68s. Additionally, she also anchored the women’s team to victory in the 4x400m relay. On top of that, McLaughlin-Levrone set a European all-comers record of 51.68s and won the Gyulai Istvan Memorial.

2023 and 2024 were missed years for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Faith Kipyegon got the Track Athlete of the Year award in 2023. She did win the 1500m and 5000m double at the 2023 World Championship. But 2024 witnessed Sifan Hassan becoming the first Dutchwoman to receive the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year award, for becoming the first woman to win Olympic gold in the marathon, 5000m, and the 10,000m races.

But now, it was McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis’ turn to claim the prestige. It’s worth noting that the duo won the Rising Star awards back in 2018 and went on to become two of the most successful athletes in their respective disciplines. What does the 2026 season hold for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone clears the stance for the 2026 season

Following her 400m run at the Tokyo World Championships semifinal, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone revealed that she hadn’t really expected a 48.29s finish. And the finale painted her in a whole different light. She sped past the finish line in 47.78s, becoming the second-fastest woman in the history of the 400m. But will she continue to run the 400m flat in the upcoming season? McLaughlin-Levrone cleared the air in an interview with People Magazine.

“At the moment, I think just kind of enjoying this one. I think there’s always something you could improve upon, whether that’s going back to the 400 hurdles to try to break 50 or trying again for this world record, or whatever it is, there’s always something we could focus on.”

With the 2026 calendar now more clearly laid out, including a newly announced indoor circuit from World Athletics, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone could potentially debut in the 400m flat. But we can still expect her to continue her rivalry with Femke Bol in the hurdles. Whether she chases records, rivalries, or both, one thing is certain… Her next chapter promises to be just as historic as her second World Athlete of the Year award.