Flau’Jae, Rai Benjamin & Others Desperately Want One Thing for Quincy Wilson After His Latest Announcement

All eyes are on Quincy Wilson as the drama surrounding his collegiate future reaches a fever pitch. At just 17, the young prodigy has set off a full-blown recruiting tussle, with elite programs from across the nation vying for his signature. LSU pulled out all the stops, with Vernon Norwood and coach Bennie Brazell reaching straight at his doorstep, hoping to tempt him into the Tigers’ fold. With calls and offers pouring in from nearly every major university, the stage seems set for Wilson to make a career-defining choice. Yet, amid all the fanfare and speculation, it appears that Wilson might have an inclination where he wants to move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On October 25, Wilson set Instagram ablaze, teasing a likely move to the LSU Tigers—just what Vernon Norwood had been hoping for. In his first post, he proudly held the NCAA national champion trophy while sporting the iconic LSU jersey. Follow-up snaps saw him rocking the jersey alongside the team and mingling with track-and-field students. Not stopping there, Wilson turned up the heat in his Instagram stories with a playful dance montage featuring Kassidy Hopkins, who was also repping the Tigers’ colors.

So, has he decided to join the LSU story? Well, not really. In his captions, the athlete made it clear he was just visiting the university officially and hasn’t committed… at least for now, “Geaux Tigers ?? 💜💛 #notcomitted #officialvisit #lsu #lsutrackandfield.” Yet the post garnered substantial reactions from some known names. WNBA star and entrepreneur Flau’jae Johnson chimed in the comments with a simple, “Yessir!” showing her support of the move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another comment that caught everyone’s attention was the dual shark emoji, “🦈🦈” from 3x Olympic Champion Rai Benjamin. That’s not all. Vernon Norwood doubled down on Benjamin’s comment with the same double shark emoji. For those unaware, both attended LSU and are among the biggest track and field stars the Tigers have produced. Does the shark emoji hint that Quincy Wilson has officially chosen LSU? That answer remains to be seen. Well, at least it hints that both the track pros might be rallying for the same thing for Quincy!

Imago Credits: IMAGO

If you remember, Quincy Wilson was also on an official visit to UCLA earlier this month. On the 17th, Wilson shared via Instagram Stories that he was checking out the campus. In the next story, he posted a mirror selfie wearing the Bruins’ blue and yellow jersey, topped off with a matching blue cap. But it was the following slide that had the entire track and field world pausing for a moment. And guess what, at that time, Wilson was also paired up with Kassidy Hopkins, who was also there in the UCLA outfit. The duo danced together to the tunes of Blac Youngsta’s ‘Booty.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Vanessa Sessa Hopkins couldn’t resist sharing the duo’s dance video, adding, “These two!! 🤞Current Teammates 💙💛Future Bruins?!? 🐻” The clip had fans buzzing, with everyone eagerly waiting to hear if the 17-year-old sprint prodigy will make it official. Will it be UCLA or LSU? Not just the star athletes, even fans are certainly still waiting for his decision.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans and stars rally behind Quincy Wilson to join a college quickly

Kicking things off is former teammate Kassidy Hopkins, who flooded the Instagram comments with dazzling purple and yellow hearts—why? Well, those are the colors of the LSU jersey. A subtle hint? Maybe. Meanwhile, Clemson commit Connor Salmin and Winston Watkins showed their support with, “❤️❤️” , “🖤🖤” black and red heart emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But most fans had one message loud and clear about Wilson’s recent LSU visit: make it official, because this could be his perfect gateway. One of the fans encouraged Wilson to join LSU with a comment, “That’s the move Q!” And it’s not just Wilson that the fans are supporting to join LSU. They even spotted another track star in the LSU colors in a picture with Wilson. And that was Tate Taylor.

In May 2025, Tate Taylor ran a 9,92s time that made him the No. 2 U-20 sprinter in world history. So on spotting him at the LSU visit too, another one of Quincy Wilson’s fans speculated, “tate taylor AND quincy?? holy aura” Well, if both these sprint phenoms commit to LSU, it’s certainly going to make them a strong collegiate side in the world of track and field.

But while all of the track fans still await Wilson’s confirmation on the side he is picking, one of them decided to give Norwood the credit for Quincy’s likely move. Another fan commented, “@vernon400 Better Be Full Time Director Of Recruiting ASAP If This Happens👀”

So will it be UCLA or LSU? Quincy Wilson has the backing of every major university, with multiple programs vying for his signature. While offers are pouring in from all corners, the ultimate choice of the athlete remains a mystery, for now.