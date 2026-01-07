Former Diamond League Champion Drops Alert After Letsile Tebogo Makes a Track Promise to IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed’s athletic skills have become a talking point in the track world! When he raced the Olympic Champion Noah Lyles in 2024, fans took notice of his athleticism even though he came up short. Only this time, he had an actual win to boast. In 2026, Speed turned the tables and managed to pull off a shocking win against the second Olympic Champ he’s ever raced, Letsile Tebogo. And well, his small talk with Tebogo has now revealed that a third Champion is on Speed’s list next!

IShowSpeed is presently on a tour of Africa, where he raced the 200m king, Letsile Tebogo. While many fans in the track world were unimpressed by his win and seemed to believe that Tebogo went easy on him, it may have opened the door to something bigger because of a promise Tebogo just made.

Post the brief sprint challenge, the 2024 Olympic gold medalist from Botswana was heard making an offer to IShowSpeed, “I saw you racing Ferdinand in Kenya. So maybe I could just find a few things that I can teach you.” To which Speed agreed and replied, “Okay, man. Alright, man,” before the two shook on it and sealed the deal.

The clip soon reached Ferdinand Omayala, who took to X and weighed in on the offer. “@tebogoletsile train him well,” wrote the 2-time African Champion, advising his fellow track star. Thus, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume Omanyala is closely watching and (perhaps) even waiting. And if you have been following the build-up to the “Speed Does Africa” tour, you’d surely know why.

Well, let’s just say the possibility of a sprint-off between YouTube Streamer and sports influencer IShowSpeed and Ferdinand Omanyala has long been a hot topic of discussion on social media. On December 22, when a post showing IShowSpeed versus Africa’s fastest man began doing the rounds online, Omanyala didn’t hold back, “Will whoop him on 3rd step😀😀,” he said.

And now, the promise made by Tebogo only intensifies this chatter and hints that a showdown between the two could soon be on the cards. But before it even gets to that point, there’s a major roadblock in the way that needs to be navigated.

Ferdinand Omanyala breaks silence on racing IShowSpeed

As per what Ferdinand Omayala, the Commonwealth Games Champ, has recently said in an interview, he might only race the IShowSpeed with Ksh 6.4million, approximately $50,000, on the table.

Omanyala said, “He has a team…I have a team…of course, if he wants us to compete, then he will reach out. There are no rules (for competing) except that money is going to be the determinant factor. If we are talking about money, then it should not be less than $50,000.”

Whether or not this race happens rests in the future. But if it does, it would be one worth circling on the calendar. IShowSpeed claimed in March to have run the 100 metres in 10.5 seconds. On the other hand, statistics show that Omanyala boasts a personal best of 9.77s. Even in 2025, he clocked a season-best 10.00s at the Golden Grand Prix and ended up dipping below Speed’s 100m time three times.

So yes, if everything goes well, this race will be unmissable! What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!