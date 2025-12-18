$40,000 NIL Prize Opens Up for American High School Runners in New Contest

Italian brand Diadora and New England store Marathon Sports are starting an NIL program that will give two high school athletes $40,000 deals. This is a big step that will change the face of high school track and field. During the 2025–26 indoor track season, the first high school boy to run the mile in less than four minutes and the first high school girl to run it in less than 4:35 while wearing Diadora’s new Mezzofondo superspike will get the big contracts.

As reported by FloTrack, Diadora USA President and CEO Bryan Poerner explained the high-stakes initiative, saying, “Based on the data we’ve seen in our lab and feedback from our athletes, we truly believe that the Mezzofondo is the fastest distance spike in the world. That’s why we wanted to partner with Marathon Sports to put together a one-of-a-kind program that could reward some top high school milers with an incredible NIL opportunity.”

The company backs up this claim with lab evidence that shows the shoe, which has a full-length carbon-filled plate and a sensitive foam compound, returns four percent more energy than other top distance spikes. The program, dubbed the “Mezzofondo Mile,” already started on December 8, 2025, and it will close on March 15, 2026, with approved 1600-meter conversions accepted.

The new generation of athletes is changing the performance standards that this offer is aimed at. In the past, it was a once-in-a-generation feat for high school boys to run a mile in less than four minutes. However, since 2020, 20 boys have cracked the barrier, including seven last season. Before that time, just ten people had ever done it, going back to Jim Ryun in 1964. The girls’ standard of 4:35 was chosen since it was also a high level, but one that was becoming easier to reach.

Ryan Eckel, Diadora U.S.’s chief marketing officer, said, “We wanted to set it at this level that marks elite, elite achievement, but also is something that does get hit relatively consistently.” Beyond the stopwatch, the program is a clear bid for relevance by Diadora, a historic brand seeking to re-establish itself in the competitive American running market.

Diadora was quite confident with their product way before this NIL stint

The $260 Mezzofondo, which means “middle-distance” in Italian, is its first major entry into the superspike category. The shoe is the most important part of the brand’s strategy. It took them two years to make in Italy, with feedback from sponsored athletes and even engineering help from motorcycle maker Ducati. Ryan Eckel, Diadora U.S.’s chief marketing officer, said, “We’re not going to put a spike out there until we think it’s the best one on the market.”

Early response from college athletes like Marco Langon from Villanova, Diadora’s first NIL signee, who set personal bests in the prototype, has made the company feel more sure of its capabilities.

Langon also talked about his athletic career and why he was excited to sign his NIL partnership with Diadora. He said, “Ever since I decided to fully embrace this sport, there has always been a sense of family. Whether it was my high school coach telling me to trust the process, my college and high school teammates pushing me to the next level, or my mom telling me I can turn my dream into reality, I have always felt that sense of family in the sport. This is what I see in Diadora.”

So, this winter, four laps around an indoor oval could lead to a completely different kind of finish line for some runners, as this NIL deal can change their lives in the sport.