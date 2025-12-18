$40,000 NIL Prize Opens Up for American High School Runners in New Contest

Italian brand Diadora and New England store Marathon Sports are starting an NIL program that will give two high school athletes $40,000 deals. This is a big step that will change the face of high school track and field. During the 2025–26 indoor track season, the first high school boy to run the mile in less than four minutes and the first high school girl to run it in less than 4:35 while wearing Diadora’s new Mezzofondo superspike will get the big contracts.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
As reported by FloTrack, Diadora USA President and CEO Bryan Poerner explained the high-stakes initiative, saying, “Based on the data we’ve seen in our lab and feedback from our athletes, we truly believe that the Mezzofondo is the fastest distance spike in the world. That’s why we wanted to partner with Marathon Sports to put together a one-of-a-kind program that could reward some top high school milers with an incredible NIL opportunity.”
The company backs up this claim with lab evidence that shows the shoe, which has a full-length carbon-filled plate and a sensitive foam compound, returns four percent more energy than other top distance spikes. The program, dubbed the “Mezzofondo Mile,” already started on December 8, 2025, and it will close on March 15, 2026, with approved 1600-meter conversions accepted.
ADVERTISEMENT
The new generation of athletes is changing the performance standards that this offer is aimed at. In the past, it was a once-in-a-generation feat for high school boys to run a mile in less than four minutes. However, since 2020, 20 boys have cracked the barrier, including seven last season. Before that time, just ten people had ever done it, going back to Jim Ryun in 1964. The girls’ standard of 4:35 was chosen since it was also a high level, but one that was becoming easier to reach.
🍿🚨 Diadora and Marathon Sports are launching an NIL program that will award a $40,000 deal to two athletes.
The first high school boy to break 4:00 and first high school girl to break 4:35 in the mile while wearing Diadora's new Mezzofondo spike during the 2025-26 indoor track… pic.twitter.com/T6qx9vBPBK
— FloTrack (@FloTrack) December 16, 2025
Ryan Eckel, Diadora U.S.’s chief marketing officer, said, “We wanted to set it at this level that marks elite, elite achievement, but also is something that does get hit relatively consistently.” Beyond the stopwatch, the program is a clear bid for relevance by Diadora, a historic brand seeking to re-establish itself in the competitive American running market.
ADVERTISEMENT
Diadora was quite confident with their product way before this NIL stint
The $260 Mezzofondo, which means “middle-distance” in Italian, is its first major entry into the superspike category. The shoe is the most important part of the brand’s strategy. It took them two years to make in Italy, with feedback from sponsored athletes and even engineering help from motorcycle maker Ducati. Ryan Eckel, Diadora U.S.’s chief marketing officer, said, “We’re not going to put a spike out there until we think it’s the best one on the market.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Early response from college athletes like Marco Langon from Villanova, Diadora’s first NIL signee, who set personal bests in the prototype, has made the company feel more sure of its capabilities.
Langon also talked about his athletic career and why he was excited to sign his NIL partnership with Diadora. He said, “Ever since I decided to fully embrace this sport, there has always been a sense of family. Whether it was my high school coach telling me to trust the process, my college and high school teammates pushing me to the next level, or my mom telling me I can turn my dream into reality, I have always felt that sense of family in the sport. This is what I see in Diadora.”
Top Stories
Footage Surfaces of Florida Police Arresting NASCAR Veteran Over Disturbing Public Misbehavior
“RIP”: Prayers Pour In as Tom Brady’s Raiders Struck by Tragedy
“Rest in Peace”: Prayers Pour In From Dan Marino as Dolphins Legend Mourns Tragedy in South Florida Football
Arman Tsarukyan Reveals if Dana White Almost Fired Him as He Targets Jake and Logan Paul Fight
Caitlin Clark Shows Concerning Signs vs. Kelsey Plum During USA Camp Debut, per National Reporter
“NFL Was Crying”: Maxx Crosby Says League Forced Him to Remove Shoes Honoring His Daughter
So, this winter, four laps around an indoor oval could lead to a completely different kind of finish line for some runners, as this NIL deal can change their lives in the sport.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT