Four-Time Olympian Sends Powerful Message to Young Women While Standing Up to Online Trolls

While social media has made it easier than ever for fans to keep up with and follow their favorite athletes, it’s also allowed trolls and bad actors that same access. It’s a problem faced by lesser-known athletes and Olympians alike, and now one Olympian has taken a strong stance against the hate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Indeed, Scottish runner Eilish McColgan needs no introduction, owing to her multiple medals in the Commonwealth Games and European Championships (both outdoors and indoors) and her four Olympic appearances. Recently, she spoke against online trolls, delivering a powerful message to young women.

“Particularly young women who are maybe getting bullied at school for the way they look and for just being a beanpole and tall like myself, but it’s just their natural body shape, like I want them to feel more confident seeing me stand up for myself and be like, ‘This is me. Like, I’m never going to look like Kylie Jenner. I’m never going to look like that body shape. Why should I sort of keep quiet and hide away?'” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are a human as well; you know I’m not a robot like I read them, but I’m numb to it,” added McColgan before confessing how ignorant she was about online trolls until they crossed the line, leaving disgusting comments about her fiancé, fellow athlete Michael Rimmer.

“It wasn’t actually until me and Michael got engaged and I posted a picture of us, our engagement pictures and the r***** abuse was disgusting, like absolutely disgusting, and it’s the first time I got a little bit upset reading what they were saying about Michael and about us as a partnership,” she confessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And then it made me realize, actually, that’s how my mum feels when she reads it about me or my dad feels when he reads it about me, and it sort of made me realize, yeah, that other people’s emotions are involved in it, you know? It’s not just how I feel; it’s actually how other people feel,” she said.

The moment between the two was special. Rimmer proposed to McColgan with a backdrop of Mt. Fuji. Those pictures were shared on the athlete’s Instagram, where she wrote, “Absolutely worth the jet lag. YES to forever! 💍🏔 ❤️ #offthemarket”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, this experience, which turned into a nightmare on the internet due to the online trolls, made her urge to speak up even stronger. Her mission was no longer just personal, but by making such statements publicly, she wanted the whole world to know the dark side of the internet.

She ended with a powerful statement: “I’m proud of what my body’s achieved it’s passed down say my mum my granny like all these strong women have passed me their genetics absolutely love the life I live. I’m so fortunate to be in a job that I love with people around me that I love and doing a sport that I love.”

Despite the trolling it didn’t affect her performance. A few days ago, the 35-year-old went on to secure the women’s European 10km record. She surpassed the older record held by Belgium’s Jana van Lent (30:10), running a 30:07. This achievement also came just a week after the Belgian athlete’s record.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, such problems on the internet aren’t just limited to the Scottish athlete.

These American Olympians have also come across online trolls

America’s top Olympians, Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson, have also faced problems with online trolls. For Richardson, many harsh online comments have always been regarding her femininity, even if she is often labeled as the next FloJo.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, speaking out on this, Richardson once revealed how her support system helps her through when the times are tough. “There was a time I felt stuck, and now I feel like I love the softness and femininity that I’m able to walk in. I have people that I know that if I fall backward, they’re right there,” she said.

The Olympian added, “I know I have a community right here that understands, that cherishes me, as well as will correct me and let me know when I’m wrong. My relationships have definitely helped me be gentle with myself.”

Similarly, for Lyles, he has always been questioned due to his showmanship on the track. However, he recently opened up on it with a calm response, saying, “I do it for myself. I want everybody to have a good time. I want everybody to be excited when they come and watch me perform. When they leave, I want them to say, ‘I would have never got that type of energy if I just watched it on TV.’ Like, that was amazing. I want to come back for more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Their responses to online trolls show their ability to not just fight back with words but also put out statements with their performances on track.