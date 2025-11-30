4x Olympian Makes Comeback After 13 Years With an Emotional Message at National Championships

Back in 2012, Moh Ahmed closed out his final cross-country season before shifting to the track, where he became a four-time Olympian, an Olympic silver medalist in the 10,000m, and one of Canada’s greatest distance runners. But 2025 hasn’t been kind to him. A strained calf at the Canadian Track and Field Championships kept him sidelined for weeks. His return at the Canadian XC Championships, however, marked a sharp turnaround, an emotional and emphatic comeback from one of the nation’s best.

After months away, the Canadian star returned draped in red and white, aiming to finally claim the Canadian XC crown in London, Ontario. With a résumé stacked with accolades, the one thing missing was a senior national cross-country title, a box he intended to tick off.

And he did exactly that. The 2020 Olympic silver medalist controlled the men’s 10K from start to finish, securing the first senior Canadian XC championship of his career in wintry conditions that affected several North American XC races.

A crown worthy of the king, he came back to cross-country 13 years after his previous race, where a 21-year-old Ahmed finished just second after Cam Levins.

“It feels good… It felt good to be back home in Ontario, short drive from home, come out here and compete,” said the four-time Olympian after winning the title. When asked about what lessons he would like to give to the younger athletes, he explained that someone needs to follow in his footsteps because he might not be competing after a few years.

“There’s a lot of young guys coming up in the pipeline. I’m not going to be here for many more years. So there better be some guys coming up real quick,” said Ahmed

Even before the start of the race, Ahmed entered as the heavy favorite as the fans awaited his comeback. He was patient in the race, making sure to preserve his energy as much as possible until the final four laps, where he turned on the engine to quickly end the race 29:30:4.

With this win, the 34-year-old has now secured his spot for the 2026 World XC Championships, which will take place in Tallahassee, Fla., on Jan. 10.

Coming in second was the twenty-year-old Xavier Perras-Phaneuf, who finished the race in 29:46, and Santiago Gaitan was in third place, clocking 29:48. Another important task the athlete has on his hand is to mentor the Canadian team at the 2026 World XC Championship since he is the oldest member of the men’s team.

Moh Ahmed might have a chance to win the World Championship as well. Why? Well, that’s because the American team is now without its biggest stars.

Moh Ahmed’s improved chances of clinching a World Championship title

In Tallahassee, cross-country runners from all across the world will meet for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, which will take place for the very first time in the US after 34 years.

Many top-class US runners are looking to compete at the US trials in Portland on December 6 to secure a place on the team, including Conner Mantz, Nico Young, and Graham Blanks. But the catch is that the list doesn’t include two of Team USA’s biggest stars: Cole Hocker and Grant Fisher.

Back in October, in an episode of the Podium Athletics podcast, Hocker admitted that he was planning to prioritize the 4×2K relay trials in Portland over the World Cross Country championships.

“It’s coming up really soon, and looking at the season [as] a whole, I don’t know. I’d really have to rush into fitness to put my best foot forward, and I don’t want to show up there just to do it,” said Hocker.

Similarly, Grant Fisher will miss the World Cross Country Championships to focus on rehabbing from an injury. “Grant is just getting back to training right now… Based on the early January date of World Cross, that is not a priority in 2026,” said his coach, Mike Scannell.

With two of the biggest stars missing from Team USA, Moh Ahmed and co. might have a good chance of triumphing in Florida.