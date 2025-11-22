40-Year-Old NCAA Record in Sight, but BYU Star Jane Hedengren Gets Reality Check From Defending Champion

Records continue to fall before the sheer brilliance of 19-year-old Jane Hedengren of BYU. Now, as she sets her sights on the NCAA women’s XC crown and a four-decade-old mark, a former champion looms ahead.

Making her collegiate debut at the Pre-Nationals Invitational, Hedengren obliterated the course record with a phenomenal 18:42.3, announcing her arrival emphatically. Just weeks later, at the Big 12 Cross Country Championships, she stormed through the 6 km course in a sensational 18:29.60, for a PB, though ending in second place.

Jane Hedengren is good; that much is clear, but is she good enough to take on Doris Lemngole?

For those who are unaware, the Kenyan long-distance runner has turned heads this season, shattering the 9-minute barrier in the 3000m steeplechase, clocking an amazing 8:58.15 to claim the NCAA outdoor title, and setting a new NCAA and championships record. That one performance of hers sent a loud message to all of her competitors that she is here to dominate and retain her NCAA women’s XC crown.

While speaking to the media at the NCAA Cross Country Championship presser, Lemngole reflected on her late start to the season after finishing in the top 8 at the Tokyo World Champs with calm confidence: “I know it’s been a long season for me, but I always trust myself and go out there to give my best. And so, I try to focus on consistency and recovery, and just make sure I stay healthy, just giving my best.”

Beyond the record time that she set at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Lemngole secured the Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year in outdoor track and field. This was her third consecutive title, highlighting her distance-running chops. That’s not all; back in August, the Kenyan athlete also signed a NIL deal with Swiss sportswear brand On.

At just 23, Lemngole has forced every other competitor to stop and take notice.

Jane Hedengren may have her hands full, but the 19-year-old is firmly chasing history. She has her sights set on Suzie Tuffey’s legendary 1985 record, which made Tuffey the only freshman to ever win the NCAA women’s cross-country crown. But despite the looming threat of Lemngole, Hedengren remains unshaken.

“There’s been a lot of growth,” Jane Hedengren said on her debut season

At the NCAA Cross Country Championships press conference, Jane Hedengren faced the media for the first time before a packed crowd, calmly fielding questions one after another. Amid the flurry, one reporter asked how Hedengren dealt with all the pressure so early in her collegiate career. A compelling question indeed, especially for an athlete riding the momentum of back-to-back victories and showing no signs of slowing down.

She replied, “I’ve learned a lot about myself this season. I think there’s been a lot of growth, and that’s been a win in itself. It’s a privilege to be here with my team and to be on such a great team, and to have those resources through BYU. I’m just excited for tomorrow. I’m going to put my best self out there and compete to the best of my ability, and wherever that puts me, I want to be proud of the effort.”

Hedengren had already carved out a name for herself, but the real statement came on the decisive stretch in Salt Lake City. The narrative was beginning to tilt in Jane Hedengren’s favor, and once she stormed past Pamela Kosgei, the reigning NCAA champion in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters, there was no debate left.

In that very moment, Hedengren didn’t just become the fan favorite to win the NCAA Cross Country Championship; she also emerged as the most credible threat to shatter a record that has stood untouched for nearly 40 years.