Fred Kerley Issues Strong Message on Future After Joining Enhanced Games

Back in July, Fred Kerley’s season came crashing down when he abruptly withdrew from the USATF Championships, his first missed trial since 2017. That decision not only ended his 2025 campaign but also ruled him out of the Tokyo World Championships. Things went from bad to worse when the AIU provisionally suspended the former 100m world champion for missing three doping tests within 12 months. Kerley vowed to fight the verdict, but as silence followed, chaos took over when he announced his participation in the upcoming Enhanced Games.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 2026 Enhanced Games is a multisport event where the catch is that athletes will be permitted the use of performance-enhancing drugs. Athletes like Kerley who have signed up have come under a barrage of criticism, but in Kerley’s case, it has done little to deter him. “Training’s been amazing. Mind clear, body strong. They tried to take the sport I gave my life to I turned it into a bigger opportunity. That’s called evolving,” wrote Kerley in a recent post on X.

Criticism aside, the Olympic bronze medalist was also dropped by his agents after joining the Enhanced Games. But for Kerley, already provisionally suspended, the Enhanced Games represent a chance at revitalizing his career. “We’re not just breaking limits; we’re building relationships. The Enhanced Games = legacy in motion,” he posted on X earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After all, Fred Kerley’s 2025 campaign had been nothing short of a nightmare, a far cry from the dominance that once made him one of sprinting’s elite. Before the chaos struck, the American speedster was untouchable, the seventh-fastest man in history with a lightning 9.76-second run to his name.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His track record shimmered with glory: a bronze at the Paris Olympics, just 0.02 seconds behind Noah Lyles; gold at the 2023 Eugene Worlds; and silver from Tokyo 2021. But for a man built to dominate the 100 meters, his downfall has been as fierce as his rise. With his disappointing 2025 season, the moment the Enhanced Games came calling, Kerley didn’t hesitate; he was all in. Speaking to the media after joining the league, he said, “I’m looking forward to this new chapter and competing at the Enhanced Games.”

He further added, “The World Record has always been the ultimate goal of my career. This now gives me the opportunity to dedicate all my energy to pushing my limits and becoming the fastest human to ever live.” Set to take place next year on May 24, 2026, at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Enhanced Games dangle a $1M bonus for breaking a world record, plus $250,000 for the win. Looking to break Usain Bolt’s record and clinch the reward, the athlete is looking forward to taking part next year.

AD

His entry comes after fiercely denying any intentional doping, determined to rewrite his legacy under neon lights. Through his lawyers, he argued that “one or more of his alleged missed tests should be set aside either because he was not negligent or because the Doping Control Officer did not do what was reasonable under the circumstances to locate him.” Well, his career might be on a downward slope now, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t enjoying his moment with the Enhanced Games.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fred Kerley is already making moments with Enhanced Games

After facing the worst phase of his career, Fred Kerley seems to be living the best chapter of his life now—and, well, he’s making more than the world knows. The former 100m world champion recently shared a wild Instagram clip of himself sprinting against a random civilian in jeans, and he easily dusted him. To top it off, Kerley claimed he walked away $100,000 richer, writing, “I really do this for a living. $100K gone like lunch money. Stay in your lane.”

But was that payday real? Hard to say. When a fan on X commented, “Fred Kerley out here racing randoms in the streets and winning money,” the sprinter coolly fired back, “Just having fun big purse in track and field so far.” Whether or not the street race actually paid off, Kerley’s confidence surely did. And if his recent post is any indication, he’s all in on his new chapter.

Posing alongside Brett Hawke and Sean Freitas from the Enhanced Games, Kerley declared, “Day One – @enhanced_games @hawkebr @fkerley99 Time To Break The World Record.” Looks like the comeback tour has officially begun. All set to take place next year, the league is becoming the talk of the town even before it starts, but will it be able to sustain that? Time will tell.