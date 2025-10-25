Fred Kerley Leaves Strong Comments Over Accusations On Physique After Joining Enhanced Games

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter and competing at the Enhanced Games,” said Fred Kerley, breaking his silence as he became the first American sprinter to join the controversial league. Co-owned by Aron D’Souza, Christian Angermayer, and Maximilian Martin, Enhanced Games flips traditional athletics on its head, allowing competitors to use performance-enhancing substances, but under a new set of “controlled” conditions and with medical profiling. Now with Kerley as the poster face, the league is gearing up for its explosive debut next year. And if his latest physique is any clue, the former world champion might have already started gearing up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, what’s buzzing? Fred Kerley just dropped a montage on his X handle, showing off some insane back rope pullovers, and let’s just say, his back looked absolutely carved, every muscle looking as sharp as ever. But some fans had other thoughts. Reposting the clip, one fan remarked, “Fred just casually telling the world we all do it,” with syringe and tablet emojis next to the comment. The fan had quite a remark, considering Kerley’s recent move to the Enhanced Games. But the former 100m World Champion, however, shut it down swiftly, replying, “All natural son.”

Down in the comments, another fan pointed out harshly: unless Kerley shares something outrageous, like his weekly lab results, the world won’t believe his claims. He may not care, but that’s just how things work today, the fan pointed out. Replying to that fan, Kerley quipped, “I don’t got to post s–t that what usada doing their job keep testing me.” However, despite all the talk, Kerley remains locked in on his workouts, aiming to be absolutely perfect for next year’s Enhanced Games, set to debut from May 21–24.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kerley’s 2025 season had been plagued by bad fortune. On August 12, the AIU issued a Notice of Charge against Fred Kerley, outlining his missed tests and filing lapses. Refusing to back down, Kerley fired back. In a statement on X, lawyers for Kerley said he intends to contest the charges, “one or more of his alleged missed tests should be set aside either because he was not negligent or because the Doping Control Officer did not do what was reasonable under the circumstances to locate him at his designated location.” However, he later agreed to join the Enhanced Games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With a $1 million prize for breaking the world record, the athlete seems fully locked in. “The World Record has always been the ultimate goal of my career. This now allows me to dedicate all my energy to pushing my limits and becoming the fastest human to ever live,” said Kerley previously in a press conference after joining Enhanched Games. But he isn’t the only one. With entrepreneurs backing the league, it’s growing quite rapidly. And well, even their hiring is quite aggressive.

AD

French sprinter Mouhamadou Fall is all set to join Enhanced Games

Currently serving an 18-month ban for an anti-doping rule violation that won’t end until next year, Mouhamadou Fall has joined hands with Enhanced Games. This Thursday, the league announced that Fall would be their very first French signing. In the men’s 100m dash, he will line up alongside Fred Kerley, the 2022 World Champion.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I have dedicated my life to running, and I believe in pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” Fall said in his press release. “The Enhanced Games offer a stage where athletes can explore their full potential, free from restrictions that stifle peak performance.” Despite the current ban, the former French national champion’s career has been riddled with controversy. After testing positive for the banned stimulant in July 2023, he was first sidelined for nine months (April 2024–January 2025), and then further suspended for 18 months, making this return one to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about the signing, Maximilian Martin, CEO of Enhanced Games, said, “Signing Mouhamadou Fall is a huge milestone, bringing the first French athlete into the fold. His caliber as a national champion and international relay competitor continues to raise the level of our 100m race, which we are committed to making the fastest in history. Fall’s addition underscores our vision of a transparent competition that celebrates peak athletic performance.” With the signing, Enhanced Games is bringing new talent, but will they be able to sustain the growth? Time will tell.