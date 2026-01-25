Fred Kerley Reminds Former Team USA Teammate of Old ‘Promise’ After New Balance Result

Fred Kerley and Trayvon Bromell have long shared their partnership on the track for American track and field. Back in 2022, when Kerley surged to win the 100m world title in Eugene, Bromell was on the same podium, as he placed third. Fast forward to 2026, their relationship seems still strong, as seen by Kerley’s latest comment on Bromell’s 300m performance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.

“@TrayvonBromell you said that after 4by4 6 year ago,” Kerley wrote, replying to Travis Miller’s X post where a tired Bromell said, “Hey y’all, post 300. I feel my chest on the ground. I don’t know what went wrong. You’ll never see me do it again.” Well, the race was a disaster for Bromell.

The 300m field was dominated by Jereem Richards in 32.14 seconds, while Noah Lyles settled for second place with a 32.15, and was followed by Vernon Norwood in third with 32.38. But what about Bromell? Well, he was dead last and way behind the athletes, as he ran a time of 35.36 seconds, even though he had the best reaction time of 0.147 seconds.

Throughout his career, Bromell has been a short-sprint athlete. Furthermore, he had two surgeries to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon back in his career, so even running middle distances can raise the chances of him being reinjured. And for Bromell, this wasn’t his first race of the season.

Prior to the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, the American ran at the Texas Tech Corky Classic in Lubbock. The race was an indoor 200m, and Bromell blistered through the field, posting a 20.98, finishing first. Even though he just increased his race distance by 100m in Boston, it clearly showed that athletics doesn’t work that way.

Kerley’s reply was just for the laughs, but apart from Bromell, the 2022 100m World Champion does have an interesting 400m history.

Fred Kerley’s versatility is often unmatched

Fred Kerley might be the World Champion in the 100m, but his history in the sport says how adaptable he is. In the 400m, he has a personal best of 43.64 seconds. This mark has stood since 2019 and still places him as the tenth fastest man in history over the distance. At that time, Kerley was already a proven athlete because of his performance at the US Track & Field Championships.

The same year in Doha, Qatar, at the World Championships, he stood tall in the distance and achieved not one but two medals. At first, he took the bronze medal in the 400m running a 44.17, and then with the 4x400m relay team, he helped the United States to secure the gold medal, as they ran 2:56.69. However, Kerley’s rise came during the 2017 season.

At the US Championships, he secured the 400m title, running a time of 44.03 seconds. Then at the London World Championships that year, in the same distance, Fred Kerley wasn’t able to make it to the podium. However, he still stayed with Team USA for the 4x400m, and they ran 2:58.61 to take the silver medal home. And since then, his ability has been captivating a ton of audiences, making him a modern track great.