Fred Kerley’s Lawyer Confirms Conditions as the Olympian Gets Relief One Year After Miami Beach Arrest

Fred Kerley’s legal incidents over the past year in Florida had drawn significant attention. In January 2025, he was arrested following a confrontation with the Miami Beach police. The incident was captured on a body camera video. Following this, he was arrested again in May 2025, facing battery charges for an alleged altercation with his ex-wife. But now, some major relief comes in for Kerley.

As reported by NBC 6 South Florida, prosecutors have dropped several charges against Fred Kerley. His attorney, Yale Sanford, clarified the conditions in an update to NBC6, “We entered into an agreement with the state where they dismissed the domestic violence case outright, and his battery on law enforcement case will be dropped after he completes a course. So ultimately, both cases will be dropped,” he said.

The Olympian was also accepted into a six-month pre-trial diversion program on Thursday, after completing which, his police battery case will be dropped per Kerley’s attorney, Sanford’s statement to NBC6.

For Kerley, this was a moment of relief, as he shared his feelings through an Instagram post that contained pictures with his lawyers. His caption read, “They put me through hell, but truth walked me home. Cases dismissed. Blessing on blessings. Thank to the bests lawyer.”

Kerley was represented by his attorneys Yale Sanford and Richard Cooper. Cooper further told TMZ Sports, “I’m happy to report that the case was dismissed due to an utter lack of evidence and good faith to proceed by the prosecutor.” He also added, “My client is looking forward to focusing on winning races and inspiring people around the world.”

Following his May 2025 arrest, Kerley was unable to compete at the Grand Slam Track Miami. This was one of the many challenges that Kerley faced in 2025. Eventually, by September, he made a crucial decision regarding his athletic career.

Fred Kerley joined the Enhanced Games

Fred Kerley made a major decision and signed up for the Enhanced Games on September 17, 2025. For the event, this was huge addition to its roster as Kerley became the first track athlete, and the first American male athlete, to sign up for the Enhanced Games, scheduled to take place in May, 2026.

Explaining his call, the sprinter had said, “I’m looking forward to this new chapter and competing at the Enhanced Games. The World Record has always been the ultimate goal of my career. This now gives me the opportunity to dedicate all my energy to pushing my limits and becoming the fastest human to ever live.”

Kerley was also welcomed with open arms by Maximilian Martin, CEO of Enhanced Games, who said, “We are thrilled to see such an elite track athlete like Fred join the Enhanced Games, and pursue breaking a world record that hasn’t been touched in 16 years.”

Clearly, Fred Kerley seems to have a goal that he is working towards, and now a part of his legal troubles are behind him, too.