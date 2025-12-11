Gabby Thomas & Co’s Financial Risk Heightens as Grand Slam Track Makes Shocking Declaration

When Michael Johnson came up with Grand Slam Track, it was meant to revolutionize track and field. A new kind of league in which the fastest runners would be able to run for money all year round, earn a good livelihood, and receive the exposure they desired. The fans were stamping their feet, the sponsors were lining up, and other athletes such as Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Kenny Bednarek, and Masai Russell were hoping that the future of track and field would be better. However, in mid-2025, the great dream started to fall apart.

Almost $19 million of the outstanding dues are owed to athletes, vendors, and staff. Money lost in prizes, appearance money was withheld, and trust in the league had to go. Today, just before the end of the year, GST posted new alarming news that has thrown athletes, vendors, and staff members into confusion.

Recently, things reached a breaking point as Grand Slam Track filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, grappling with millions of dollars in outstanding debts. As athletes received only half of what they were owed in October, GST began negotiating with vendors in an attempt to settle debts. The offer was simple. Vendors would receive half of their total invoices, not half of the remaining debt.

Several vendors immediately rejected the proposal, arguing that the amount did not even cover half of what they were owed. A report from FOS revealed that GST had fewer than ten employees left by October. And now, Public bankruptcy filings paint an even clearer picture. The league estimates that it has less than $50,000 in assets, between $10M and $50M in liabilities, and between 200 and 999 total creditors.

The filing was submitted on Thursday and signed by Johnson, league president and COO Steve Gera, and J. Rudy Freeman. So yes, the financial risk around Grand Slam Track has only grown, especially with the possibility that there may be no GST events at all in 2026. For athletes who signed up expecting a full competitive season and steady earnings, this adds another layer of uncertainty.

Despite everything, Johnson continues to say that the league can return. GST’s press release states that the Chapter 11 process is intended to stabilize finances, create a more efficient cost and operating model, and position the league for long-term success. In a statement on GST’s Instagram page, Johnson described the move as a “court-supervised reorganization.” He believes GST can rebuild and eventually return with a stronger financial structure.

However, when recovery is being discussed as part of leadership, the responses from the athletes is quite a different story.

Gabby Thomas joins the chorus of frustrated GST stars

So far, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has won $250,000, Gabby Thomas $180,000, Melissa Jefferson Wooden $300,000, Kenny Bednarek $300,000, and Josh Kerr $160,000, among others with similar payouts. The issue is that every athlete was paid only half of what they were actually owed, including show money. Hence, their frustration has been building.

Grant Fisher was one of the first to call it out. He owed $100,000 for his event wins and said publicly that he still had not been paid by the league’s own deadline. He warned that others would also be upset if payments continued to lag. He described the situation as a “major, major cash flow issue” and said the delays were pulling focus from their season.

Athletes also started expressing their feelings on social media. Gabby Thomas even joked in the comments of a GST TikTok, writing, “So dope!! pls pay me…” which made her frustration clear even though she kept the tone light. Athlete representatives later approached World Athletics about the unpaid fees, and the governing body said it was monitoring the situation closely because so many athletes had been left waiting.

Michael Johnson eventually acknowledged how serious things had become, a sentiment many athletes had already shared privately. He admitted, “We promised that athletes would be fairly and quickly compensated. Yet, here we are struggling with our ability to compensate them.” Only time will tell if the league can earn back the confidence it has lost.