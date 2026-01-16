brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Track & Field

Gabby Thomas Explains Why Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos Succeeded Where Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track Fell Short

ByRahul Goutam Hoom

Jan 16, 2026 | 12:44 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Track & Field

Gabby Thomas Explains Why Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos Succeeded Where Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track Fell Short

ByRahul Goutam Hoom

Jan 16, 2026 | 12:44 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas had a dominant 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and then she became a central figure in many track and field events around the world. Whether it was the overly-anticipated Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track, which eventually failed, or Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos that flew with the colors of success, she was at the center of these events.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent interview with Baker Machado from Front Office Sports News on YouTube, Thomas pinpointed the core issue with Grand Slam Track, and also the reason behind Athlos’ success. She said, “Hard to say. There probably are a few reasons. But if I had to put it all in just one thought, I think too much, too fast, which is really funny talking about track and field league. I think Athlos did it the right way.”

Grand Slam Track emerged with a lot of promise, which included massive paychecks for the participants. Thomas herself competed in six events. However, it soon ran out of cash, leaving behind a staggering $31 million in debt to athletes and companies that were linked to the event. Even Thomas is listed as a top creditor, owed $249,375. However, the situation is completely opposite when it came to Athlos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Praising Ohanian’s patience with the event, Thomas reflected, saying, “We had an inaugural event. We took our time with it. We took what athletes wanted to see and made it happen. And no matter how long it takes, it was very thoughtful, very, very thorough.” Athlos expanded its events and sponsorships, paying out over $750,000 in prize money in 2025, and guaranteed immediate payment to athletes through partners like Cash App.

article-image

Imago

And then now we’re ready to roll out an actual league. But all things that are worth it take time. They take time. And Athlos has been a few years in the making. And we’re just now taking this next step to building the league. And then we’ll continue to build from there. But I really do think that something of this caliber deserves that patience and respect and time,” she said, praising the path of patience that Athlos took.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas’ public appreciation of Athlos showcases dedication to the event. But fate had some other plans for her in 2025, which made it impossible for the American sprinter to attend the event she loves this much.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

A troublesome 2025 track and field season for Gabby Thomas

With Gabby Thomas achieving a triple gold medal feat at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the hopes were quite high on her to have an incredible season in 2025. However, the athlete suffered an Achilles tendon injury that first appeared in the month of May, which became a problem for the later part of the campaign.

Eyes were locked on her, owing to the Tokyo World Championships. Before that, Thomas participated in the US Championships, where she secured a third place running a 22.20 in the 200m, which was 0.6 seconds behind what she achieved earlier in her career, which was a 21.60 as her personal best.

Top Stories

‘It Stinks’: Jordan Spieth Accuses Friends of Unfair Treatment During ‘Sponsor Exemption’ Storm

Tiger Woods’ Lavish Gift for 300 Guests During 50th Birthday Bash Makes Jaws Drop: ‘Will be Worth a Lot One Day’

Tiger Woods’s GF Vanessa Trump and Daughter Kai Steal the Spotlight at His 50th Birthday Bash

Travis Kelce Announces New Career Move Away From Chiefs After Confirming Retirement Stance

PGA Tour Takes Mercy on Brooks Koepka After $85 Million Penalty Left Ex-LIV Pro Distressed

Illegal Fight Sparks Chaos at Chili Bowl Nationals Leaving Team Member Struggling to Breathe

However, the Achilles tendon injury became worse in the month of September, and rather than taking any risks, she and her coaching team decided to withdraw from the event in Tokyo. “I understand that it will be disappointing for some track fans to hear this news, but I’ve finally come to the realization that it’s OK to be human and take care of myself,” she said, back then.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just started rehab, so sadly I won’t be running at Athlos, but I will be there and I will be meeting and talking to everybody there since I’m not running.” The injury also made it impossible for her to run in Athlos, which came with a big disappointment for the fans, who watched her in the 2024 edition. Now, fast forward to 2026. Thomas has already set her sights on major competitions in the season, and only time will tell what she can deliver after that big hiatus.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved