Gabby Thomas Gets an Early Boost Before Making Her Professional Track Return From Injury

After an Achilles injury forced her out of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Gabby Thomas appears to have put that disappointment behind her as she builds toward her return to competition in 2026. The 200m Olympic champion has spent months focusing on recovery, and glimpses of her training shows a growing confidence.

Recently, Thomas shared a carousel of Instagram photos of herself on the track, wearing a big smile after completing her last mile time trial as a part of offseason training. Even though sprinters don’t typically train for such a distance, sessions like these help athletes build endurance – much needed after 5 months away from competition.

She captioned the post: “Smiling because I just ran my last mile time trial of the season…guess what my fastest time was 🫣😂” For context, in 2025 Thomas ran a personal best of 5:43 for the mile, and this year she clocked 5:53, suggesting that a return to top form isn’t far away.

Last year, Thomas had joked about running the mile, calling it her “toxic trait” on social media, thinking she could run a sub‑5‑minute mile despite being a sprinter.

But she also explained the real purpose behind the run: “We don’t get a lot of mileage in. The furthest I will run is one mile. We do a mile in the fall. It’s a gut check. We do it to tap into your mental side: ‘Can you finish a mile?’ It’s really difficult for us.”

Since then, the training mile has become widely discussed in the track world. Former sprinter and track legend Michael Johnson even said that running a mile is “a different kind of pain” for a sprinter like Thomas.

Now, as Thomas slowly returns to the track, her smile shows she’s finding joy again in training, especially after months spent healing from injury.

