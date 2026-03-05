Gold Medals Stripped off Track and Field Athlete as Ineligibility Scandal Exposed

Track and field has long grappled with a credibility crisis, with nations like Ethiopia frequently finding themselves at the center of many controversies. And lately, another scandal has been exposed surrounding the same nation’s athlete.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by @_OwenM_ on X: “Several world junior records will NOT be ratified. It has been revealed that Medina Eisa’s date of birth is 17 October 2002, and not 3 January 2005 as previously claimed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletics Integrity Unit has delivered a devastating blow to Ethiopian distance running, nullifying multiple world junior records after determining that three of the country’s most promising young athletes had been competing with falsified ages.

Medina Eisa’s case showed the investigators getting to know that she is actually 23 years old, rather than the 21 she would have been under her claimed birthdate. Basically, the track and field star was 19 and 21 during the U20 competitions she dominated, not 17 and 19 as previously believed. Her world U20 record of 14:21.89 in the 5000 meters, set at the prestigious Brussels Diamond League in 2024, will not enter the record books.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the implications extend far beyond the numbers, as her gold medals at the World U20 Championships in Cali 2022 and Lima 2024 are now effectively tainted.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Well, Eisa wasn’t alone in this, as fellow Ethiopian track and field athletes Birke Haylom and Melknat Wudu are also involved in this age scandal. Investigators have determined that the documentation provided does not meet the Athletics Integrity Unit’s verification standards.

Haylom, who had been celebrated as one of the sport’s brightest teenage prospects, saw multiple world U20 records nullified, which included her mile mark of 4:17.13, her indoor 1500m time of 3:58.43, and her outdoor 5000m performance of 14:23.71. Similarly, Wudu’s indoor 3000m world U20 record of 8:32.34 has also been written off the books.

ADVERTISEMENT

And just a few days ago, another Ethiopian athlete faced a suspension, but due to a different circumstance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Putting track and field’s integrity at stake

Last year’s 1500m final at the World Indoor Championships saw Ethiopian track and field star Gudaf Tsegay and Diribe Welteji locked in the first two places on the podium. However, due to an anti-doping sanction against Welteji, the 23-year-old got her silver medal stripped.

So, what really took place?

ADVERTISEMENT

Three doping control officers arrived at Welteji’s house to conduct an out-of-competition test last year on February 25, but as per the Athletics Integrity Unit, the track and field athlete’s husband informed them that she was asleep, which initially made her avoid the test but led to this suspension.

Ethiopia’s national anti-doping body cleared her in August 2025. However, World Athletics appealed to CAS the next month, and they made her not participate in the Tokyo World Championships.

Eventually, CAS agreed on the fact that while there were language barriers during communication, someone like Welteji should have followed the regulations and negotiated during the testing visit regardless of when the investigators showed up at her home.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Ethiopian, the ban is from July 8, 2025, to June 30, 2027, and she will be disqualified from all of her results from February 25, 2025. Literally, a big blow to her career.