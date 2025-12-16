‘Gone Too Soon’: 32-Year-Old Paralympic Star’s Demise Leaves Track & Field Community Heartbroken

The track and field world is mourning the loss of Australian Paralympic athlete Nicholas Hum, who passed away on December 15 at just 32 years old. Hum, who won a bronze medal in the long jump at the Tokyo 2021 Paralympics, had only retired from competitive sport last November. And now, his sudden death has left teammates, fellow athletes, and fans devastated.

Australian Athletics shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram: “Australian Athletics and the entire athletics community are deeply saddened by the passing of Paralympic bronze medallist Nicholas Hum…Nick was one of Australia’s most accomplished long jumpers for well over a decade, but his career was defined by more than just his accolades which include Paralympic bronze.”

And soon after, track and field fans shared their grief.

Paralympian Rhiannon Clarke wrote, “Sending my deepest condolences to Nick’s family and all who knew him. We’ll never forget that amazing smile and laugh. We miss you ❤️ rest easy Nick.”

Olympic legend Jacqui Cooper added, “So incredibly sad! 😢 my thoughts are with his family.” Another track and field athlete shared, “Gone far too soon. Just heartbreaking. RIP Nick.”

This is a developing story…