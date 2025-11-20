Good News for America as University Launches $14.5 Million Track & Field Project 15 Years After Major Setback

Fifteen years after financial pressures forced the discontinuation of its men’s indoor track & field program, a move that came as the university navigated a significant $3.8 million athletic department shortfall, UC Davis is now undertaking a complete overhaul for its athletes. The university has announced “Aggie Ascent,” a landmark $265 million facilities master plan that signals a powerful commitment to the future of its sports programs and, in a notable reversal of past budget cuts, promises a state-of-the-art home for track & field.

The ambitious plan, developed in partnership with ELS Architecture and Urban Design, outlines a phase-by-phase, gift-funded approach to revitalizing the university’s athletic infrastructure. As reported by Anthony Volkar on X, “UC Davis is investing in the future of Aggie Athletics with a $265M facilities master plan: $50M Health Stadium expansion w/new suites & community event space. $14.5M NCAA-ready Woody Wilson Track & Field complex. $18.7M Golf Training Center with 350-yd driving range.”

This new eight-lane facility, designed to integrate all events into a single venue with spectator seating, represents a direct and substantial investment in the sport. This dramatic shift from cutting programs to building elite facilities is strategically aligned with the upcoming transition of most UC Davis sports to the more competitive Mountain West Conference in 2026-27.

As Director of Athletics Rocko DeLuca stated, “As we transition into the Mountain West Conference, Aggie Ascent is about more than facilities — it’s about aligning with the future of Division I athletics. This plan captures the climb ahead of us and the belief that our student-athletes and fans deserve an experience that matches the excellence of UC Davis. Every project, from the stadium district to the golf center, represents a step forward and building something uniquely ours.” The master plan is seen as a crucial step in ensuring that Aggie student-athletes have the resources to compete at the highest level.

The original Woody Wilson Track, which opened in 1949 and was once a host site for championship events, has long been a cornerstone for the program, even after the football team’s move to a new stadium in 2006. The planned transformation of this historic venue into a modern, compliant complex marks a full-circle moment for UC Davis track & field. It underscores a journey from the difficult, budget-driven decisions of the past to a future built on growth and ambition. Well, the university has surely seen its own stars rising up to the top of the sports.

UC Davis has produced track & field stars over the years

UC Davis has a strong tradition of developing elite track & field talent, most notably exemplified by Olympic runner Kim Conley ’09. Conley’s third-place finish in the 5,000 meters at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials earned her a spot on the U.S. team for the Summer Games in London. She further cemented her status as a top athlete by winning national titles at the 2014 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in the 10,000 meters and the 2015 USA Half Marathon Championship.

The university’s culture of excellence continues with contemporary standouts like Brianna Weidler, who has set new school records in the 5000m and claimed first-place finishes in both the 3000m and 5000m at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Indoor Championship.

These athletes, among others, highlight UC Davis’s consistent role in producing competitors who succeed on national and international stages.