Health Crisis at California International Marathon as Fateful Incident Forces Emergency Response

In the world of distance running, marathons are the pinnacle of testing the endurance levels of the human body. But what happens when a runner can no longer endure? This was the reality at the California International Marathon, when one runner collapsed near the halfway point, turning a battle for endurance into a battle for survival.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The woman in her 30s dropped to the ground near the Carmichael area at the Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue due to a cardiac arrest, according to reports. Responders found her completely still with no pulse or signs of breathing.

However, the crisis was averted thanks to a quick response from bystanders and medical staff who sprinted into action, administering CPR and deploying an automated external defibrillator (AED) to restore her pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moments later, she began breathing on her own. “She regained a pulse, began breathing on her own, and was transported to a local hospital in alert and stable condition,” said Captain Mark Nunez of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

“This positive outcome to this point was made possible by the quick actions of bystanders and on-scene EMS personnel, as well as the coordinated efforts of our fire dispatchers and command post staff,” said the Metropolitan Fire District.

“It also reflects the extensive planning and preparation carried out by multiple agencies, including the California International Marathon staff, fire, EMS, dispatchers, and law enforcement, over the past several months to ensure the safety and security of all race participants.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Instagram/ TCS NYC Marathon

The 26-mile, 385-yard course is unforgiving, but with support from authorities, the event ran smoothly. Seventeen aid stations were set up along the route to enhance runner safety. No further information about the woman has been released, but officials at the California International Marathon are ensuring she is being cared for. But this isn’t the first time the CIM has dealt with a health emergency mid-race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Back in 2022, at the very same marathon, 37-year-old finance administrator and Iraq War Army veteran Aaron Kuen set out to break his personal record. However, fate had other plans. He suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed near the 26-mile mark, losing consciousness and stopping breathing. Although medical personnel were able to revive him, Kuen never regained consciousness and slipped into a coma.

“We care for every one of our participants, and it’s such a positive event for so many people, but it hits really hard when someone has a medical incident on the course. When you’re planning a race, there are so many ‘what ifs,’ and there’s 26 miles of the course, and you’re trying to think about everything that could possibly happen. We have a robust medical and emergency plan in place, and it was executed optimally and effectively,” said CIM race director Scott Abbott.

Scott Abbott’s words about the strength of the medical infrastructure proved true this year, ultimately saving the life of the 30-year-old runner. However, this isn’t the only time a marathon has faced a near-fatal incident this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The California International Marathon isn’t the only marathon to face medical emergencies

Back in November, at the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, two participants tragically died after experiencing medical emergencies. According to a statement from the Beyond Monumental group, medics administered immediate care to both runners before transporting them to the hospital.

“Our on-site medical team and local first responders provided immediate, coordinated care. We are working closely with medical and public safety officials and will continue to offer our full support,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Participant safety is our top priority, and we are profoundly grateful to the medical professionals and emergency personnel who responded with such care and professionalism.”

Known as one of the nation’s largest races, the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon drew nearly 17,500 runners this year, featuring a full marathon, a 13.1-mile half marathon, and a 5K. Shortly after news of the incidents surfaced, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the two participants as 40-year-old Kyle Fisher and 71-year-old John Clifford.

The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon said, “Beyond Monumental and our partners extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two participants who passed away today following separate, unrelated medical emergencies and after being transported to local hospitals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the cause and manner of death remain undetermined. Fisher was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital, while Clifford was pronounced dead at Eskenazi Hospital.