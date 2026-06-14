Hunter Woodhall Dominates Men’s Para 400m at USATF LA Distance Classic 2026, Storming to Victory

Hunter Woodhall is not letting the momentum simmer down. The Olympic champion made another great start to the 2026 season, winning under the bright lights of the USC campus, leaving the rest of the competing field quite some distance behind.

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Woodhall made a confident start in the 400m at the USTAF LA Distance Classic, pacing his race to near perfection. The American parathlete hit all the fundamentals on the right note, finishing the race with an impressive 46.58 seconds, two seconds ahead of the nearest competitor. Although the time was noteworthy, Woodhall has already shown he can run faster than he did yesterday.

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His 2024 Paris Paralympics triumph came in 46.36 seconds, 0.22 seconds faster than his LA time. But the American broke all records at a local meet last year. Competing at the Trackwired Manhattan Qualifier in July 2025, Woodhall clocked 45.70 seconds in the 400m dash, which was a world record in the T-62 division. However, since it did not come at the Paralympics, Woodhall still does not hold the Olympic record.

Woodhall has been a pioneer in para-athletics, demonstrating what is possible in terms of athletic excellence for someone with double amputations.

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Hunter Woodhall has been breaking barriers since an early age

Born with fibular hemimelia, a congenital condition in which the fibula bones in the lower legs didn’t form, Woodhall dared to dream of becoming an Olympic champion. With amputation as the only way out, he underwent surgery at just 11 months old and had to walk with the help of prosthetics. However, he was quite adamant about his passion for athletics, which led him to switch to carbon-fiber blades.

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Woodhall’s talents were not a false promise. The 17-year-old won two medals in two categories at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio. His hometown celebrated his achievements and named September 15 in his honor. What followed was another trailblazing moment. Woodhall received a Division One scholarship when he joined college, something previously reserved only for non-disabled athletes.

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But his career achievements alone don’t make him a role model. His relationship with Tara Davis Woodhall, whom he married in 2022, has also earned him many followers on social media. The two were at the center of the world’s attention in Paris in 2024, as both won gold medals in their respective events, defining what a power couple truly represents. Tara cheered Woodhall at the LA meet as well, where she will take part in the 100m hurdles and the long jump.

Hunter Woodhall is not letting his excellent form go to waste, as he has already entered his name at the Prefontaine Classic in July. The American will aim to run under 46 seconds to keep the rest of the field behind and gradually build toward the national championships, scheduled later this year, where he is the defending champion, as well as keeping one eye on the World Championships next year and the Olympics in 2028.