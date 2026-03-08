“Insane”: 81-Year-Old Athlete Close to Breaking Record Leaves Track and Field World Stunned

Track and field is a sport of infinite variety. And beyond the glare of Olympic stadiums and professional leagues lies the vibrant world of masters athletics, where competitors are grouped into five-year age brackets as they pursue their athletic endeavors to the fullest. Recently, one such athlete has caught the eye of the entire community.

As reported by former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III on X: “AN 81 YEAR OLD JUST RAN A 29.70 IN THE 200m. 81 year Old Kenton Brown is closing in on Robert Lida’s World Record of 29.15 for 80 year olds in the indoor 200m that was set in 2017. What an absolute INSPIRATION.”

Well, the social media video said it all. Running on the 200m course, there was never any competition for Brown. He swiftly maintained his lead going into the curve, and in the final meters of the race, there was zero panic from his side, and with pure athletic smoothness, he crossed the finish line in elegance.

Brown set the time of 29.70 as the benchmark at the Huntsman Senior Games. The second-place finisher? He was nowhere near Brown, as Dominec Stellato crossed the finish line with a time of 34.11 seconds to claim silver, followed by William Wilson, who claimed bronze (36.32 seconds).

With this time, the 81-year-old finished 0.55 seconds away from Robert Lida’s world record of 29.15, which he set back in 2017 at the World Master Championships indoor. However, this isn’t Brown’s first time chasing those records in masters athletics.

The track and field star has already registered his name in the history books when he ran a 13.25 in the 100m M75 during the Lions Texas vs The World on October 3, 2020. Four years later, at the Nevada Senior Games, a then 80-year-old Brown secured the world record in the same distance, running in 14.21 seconds.

And looking at his latest record, the entire track and field community is just impressed.

The track and field world is shocked but has appreciation for the masters athlete

Kenton Brown’s 29.15 mark at the Huntsman Senior Games was no joke. And this time adds to his already stellar resume. In pure shock, this fan wrote, “Absolutely incredible! Hell of an athlete.” A social media user echoed many comments’ sentiment, stating, “He’s faster than most 30-year-olds.” Another comment read, “That was insane… 81 years old with that speed?”

Brown’s feat was so insane that it even got recognition from multisport elite-level athlete Dr. Shawn Baker, who originally posted the social media video, stating, “This is absolutely inspiring! 81 years old, 29 sec 200m sprint!”

As track and field athletes usually receive sponsorships, this fan wrote, “He deserves a sneaker commercial.” With utter surprise, this comment read, “Moments like this remind us that the human body is far more capable than we often believe. Dedication, consistency, and passion can keep people moving and competing far longer than most expect.”

Well, as Kenton Brown closes in on history, he carries with him the admiration of an entire community, all eager to see if this phenomenal athlete can shatter one more barrier in the sport.