IShowSpeed Learns the Hard Way as Usain Bolt’s Promise Becomes a Reality Check

It seems IShowSpeed (Darren Jason Watkins Jr.) has found his lane on the track, quite literally. From nearly edging out 200m World Champion Noah Lyles in a 50m dash, to flaunting his speed in front of Tom Brady, and even calling out Sha’Carri Richardson (who turned him down), the YouTuber has become a surprising fixture in the world of track and field. His explosive pace stunned fans and athletes alike, so much so that back in May, Usain Bolt himself said, “I’m retiring unironically but I can coach you.” Well, it seems that moment might just be turning into reality, but with a twist.

IShowSpeed and Usain Bolt recently crossed paths on the track! In a post shared by PenTheKing, the two were seen sharing a lighthearted moment that quickly turned into a reality check for the YouTuber. Speed, eager to prove his pace to the eight-time Olympic gold medalist, boasted about his speed, but Bolt wasn’t entirely impressed. With his trademark calm, the sprint legend reminded him, running at his level isn’t about talent, saying, “You had to train for life.”

Clearly unconvinced by Bolt’s assessment, Speed fired back, “Alright, we gotta see.” His remark seemed to irk the former fastest man on the planet, who shot back, “You’re acting like I’m 55, bro. You know, Shelly-Ann [Fraser-Pryce] just retired? You probably couldn’t beat Shelly-Ann.” Ouch, that one stung. But facts are facts: if Bolt is the king of track and field, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is undoubtedly the queen.

Surprised by Bolt’s words, Speed looked as if reality had just hit him like a freight train, or perhaps, bombarded him with truth like an A-10 Warthog. Bolt doubled down, saying, “I’m telling you, bro. Over 40 meters, she’s quick—it’s no joke.” Moments later, Speed grabbed his spikes, eager to prove himself. “Where my spikes at? Let me show you my speed, man. You underestimate my speed.” But did he prove Bolt wrong? Quite the opposite, his attempt only confirmed the legend’s point.

We couldn’t trace the video’s origins, but their candid conversation was certainly entertaining. It also seems that IShowSpeed should seriously consider Usain Bolt’s training proposition. He might not have impressed Bolt with his speed, but the YouTuber certainly made Tom Brady look at him in shock with his antics.

IShowSpeed shocks Tom Brady with professional athleticism

In his latest YouTube episode, “Speed Goes Pro: Episode 1- Tom Brady,” the 20-year-old internet sensation took his talents to the turf alongside the NFL legend Tom Brady and former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola. IShowSpeed’s mission was clear: he wanted to crack the elusive 4.50-second mark, which is considered the gold standard for professional-level speed. The YouTuber tried his best to break the record in his first three tries, but he fell flat.

However, on his fourth attempt, IShowSpeed left everyone speechless. Blazing a 4.49 that drew an uncharacteristic outburst from Brady, who exclaimed in disbelief, “He did it.” Moments later, Speed stunned everyone once again, this time by launching himself into the air with an incredible 40-inch vertical leap during the same workout. The display was so unexpected that even the unflappable Tom Brady dropped his calm demeanor, staring in disbelief before exclaiming, “Oh my God. That’s unbelievable,” and shaking his head in awe. “That’s insane.”

With back-to-back showdowns against professional athletes, IShowSpeed is steadily cementing his reputation as a true sports fanatic. But the real question is—can he ever match the lightning pace of a professional sprinter? Only time will tell.