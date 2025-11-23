Jane Hedengren’s Record Bid Fades, but BYU Coach’s Beautiful Moment Captures NCAA Championships

13.5 seconds. Can you believe that’s all that stood between Jane Hedengren and the 40-year-old record she would have touched at the NCAA Cross Country 6k run today? Runner-up position doesn’t sound all too bad, but for Hedengren, who made her debut at the Pre-Nationals Invitational, shattering the course record in 18:42.3, she cemented herself as one of the most looked-forward-to new talents straight out of BYU. But today, she had to settle for second place. That’s not all; the BYU women lost the team title as well. Naturally, emotions ran high, but right when it got heavy, their coach stepped in!

Trying to defend their NCAA Cross Country crown, the national champions, a.k.a., BYU, had to settle for second place just behind NC State. It was certainly a close competition between the Brigham Young stars and the Carolina girls, but despite their best attempt, victory was a bit far from their reach. In the last lap, Jane Hedengren and Riley Chamberlain gave it everything they had. They did help their team reach a comfortable position, but in the end, glory was a bit too far.

Heartbroken and teary-eyed, the girls hung their heads under the weight of a gloomy moment. Seeing her bright stars like that, head coach Diljeet Taylor could hardly bear the sight. She moved up to her team, asserting that they had given their utmost best and they should not be disheartened by the result.

“We had have an absolutely perfect day, beyond perfect, with some help, to get the win today. And you know what? We came up with 16 points, NCAA runner-up — that is incredible. We have to be happy with that. Have to be happy with that,” the BYU coach asserted.

But despite that rousing speech, Hedengren still looked heartbroken as she was consoled by a teammate. After all, this defeat marked Hedengren’s second of the meet. She also lost out on the individual title and the opportunity to equalize Suzie Tuffey’s long-standing record of being the only woman to win the NCAA Cross Country Championship in her freshman year, with Alabama’s Doris Lemngole defending her crown.

When reporters asked Jane Hedengren what her coach had said to her after, she shared a calm yet determined response: “Just going to keep working.” But that wasn’t the only sentiment she expressed. Hedengren went on to speak warmly about her bond with Taylor, adding that “it’s a huge privilege to know and love (Taylor) and get to work with her.”

The moment revealed not just resilience but deep admiration and trust between athlete and coach. Taylor’s warmth toward her team caught the attention of fans online, as they couldn’t help but praise her genuine kindness and compassion.

Diljeet Taylor is well-loved, not just by BYU but by fans too

It all began when Athlos wrote, “We all need a Coach Taylor in our life.” Taylor’s story has established her as one of the most remarkable coaches in NCAA track. She began her path as a head coach at Melno College in 2005, crafting her skills. 11 years later, she came to BYU to coach the women and eventually became their head women’s cross-country coach. Since her tenure began, she has helped transform the program into a top program in the nation.

That’s not all; fans were quick to celebrate her impact, as one fan wrote, “That coach is soo incredible! She has taken that women’s team to new levels. What a great run by BYU.” Well, under her guidance, BYU clinched the NCAA Division I National Championships back in 2021 as well as in 2024, and now they proudly stand as the runners-up of the 2025 season. Believe it or not, the team’s highest finish was 23rd in the three national championships before her arrival.

Another fan added, “Diljeet is the BEST coach and treats her athletes so well. What a legacy she is building!!!” The admiration for Taylor kept pouring in as another user commented, “What a great coach! Wish she was there when my sister ran at BYU.”

These are only a few glimpses of her extraordinary success, as the coach has been crowned USTFCCCA Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2020-21 and 2024, Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2023 and 2024, a three-time Women’s Cross Country Mountain Region Coach of the Year in 2019, 2020-21, and 2024, and a five-time USTFCCCA Mountain Region Women’s Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year in 2017, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. No wonder she was hired by Nike to coach the professional running club Swoosh TC back in February this year.

Last but not least, one comment captured the fanbase’s feelings in just three simple words: “I love her.”

Accolade after accolade, Diljeet Taylor has conquered nearly every title possible. But what truly defines her legacy at BYU goes far beyond trophies and awards — it’s the love and respect she earns from her athletes. So, what are your thoughts on Diljeet Taylor as a coach?