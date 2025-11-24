Justin Gatlin, Junelle Bromfield Lead Track & Field World in Applauding Olympic Legend’s Heartfelt Act

Essentials Inside The Story It's Asafa Powell's birthday and he's celebrating in style by lending a helping hand to his fellow countrymen as they rebuild.

When Category 5 Hurricane Melissa tore through the quaint island of Jamaica, the outcry for help reverberated across the globe. Fifty-four lives lost, nearly 52,000 without electricity. Areas like Saint Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Saint James, Trelawny, and Hanover were most affected. While Jamaicans across the globe were crushed under the weight of watching their homeland be torn through recklessly by nature’s wrath, one man refused to watch the suffering from the sidelines. For sprinter Asafa Powell, his people were his priority, even on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the former Olympian shared a sequence of snapshots of himself on the ground doing the grunt work, committed to his efforts to help families who lost their homes to the hurricane. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Amazing way to spend my birthday! Delivering homes to families affected by the hurricane, who might not get to celebrate holidays like this. It was truly special seeing their smiles and tears of joy.”

His wife, Alyshia Powell, mirrored her husband’s birthday initiative on her Instagram Stories as well, adding a heartfelt birthday message for her husband. “Happy birthday to my amazing husband …my life partner, my peace, and the best daddy our boys could ever have. We adore you more than you know. Thank you for loving us the way you do, for showing up, for protecting our little family, and for being the steady place we can always count on. You make our world better just by being in it. I’m so grateful for you, for our journey, and for all the beautiful moments still ahead of us.”

As for Powell, he looked completely in his element during the rehabilitation drive, and so did Alyshia. From portable prefabricated homes to brand new mattresses, water bottles, food, and more, Powell made sure the people had everything they needed to get through the days comfortably until they could find their footing. He even added a heartfelt note, thanking everyone who stepped up to support his GoFundMe for Jamaica, writing, “Thanks to everyone who donated through the GoFundMe, I really appreciate it.”

Just five days ago, Justin Gatlin teamed up with Asafa Powell to extend their support even further. Sharing photos of relief supplies being shipped to Jamaica, Gatlin urged everyone to rally behind the island in its toughest hour. “No food, no water, no clothes, no home. I’d like to thank my community for stepping up to help those in need from Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica 🇯🇲. Thank you, Alysia Miller Powell, and Asafa Powell, for being leaders in making this happen. Shipment is on its way,” wrote Gatlin.

Earlier this month, Asafa Powell partnered up with Noah Lyles and his foundation to provide necessities to the victims of the hurricane. Powell and his wife, Alyshia, distributed groceries and toiletries to the people in Georges Valley, St. Elizabeth, the very place that was the most hard hit by the calamity. The Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation and his fiancée, Jamaican track athlete Junelle Bromfield made the donation possible.

The shipment included essential items like food, water, clothing, baby wipes, and other necessities aimed at providing immediate relief to those who were severely affected by the hurricane. Powell’s relentless commitment to rebuilding his nation, even spending his own birthday on the ground helping families, has caught the attention of the entire track and field community.

Track and field community lauds Asafa Powell’s birthday gesture

Track and field star Justin Gaitlin was the first person to take to the comments section to wish Asafa Powell on the occasion of his birthday. Sharing his admiration publicly, Gatlin wrote, “Happy birthday, brother. It’s a true blessing that the help and gifts you give those in need are a self-gratification gift.” But he didn’t stop there. Gatlin even reposted Powell’s Instagram update on his own story, adding an extra layer of praise, “Happy Birthday @asafasub10king. May God bless you for all you do, building homes for your countrymen on your birthday.”

That was just the start, as admiration poured in for the athlete in heaps. Jamaican singer Romain Virgo was up next, writing, “This is amazing work famz!!! Happy Blessed Birthday.”

Powell had quite a day on the field. This gesture of his comes just days after his emotional conversation with Sky News, where he described the heartbreaking condition of his homeland, “You have to see it in person, when you see it in person… there’s no greenery, everything is just brown. It’s like a world war, where somebody drops a bomb, that’s what it looks like.”

Junelle Bromfield also chimed in with her admiration for Asafa Powell, calling him “the real champion.” Lyles, in his conversation with Sky News, highlighted just how deeply the devastation affected Bromfield. “As Junelle says, St Elizabeth is the Bread Basket Parish. It provides food to the rest of the island. And if you don’t have food, then it doesn’t matter if you make it to the next day, you need something to eat, you need something to drink, you need to be able to keep the energy and the spirits up.”

Lastly, one of the fans added, “Happy Birthday, Safa, and salute to you and Alyshia.”

Jamaica has a long road of rebuilding to do ahead. According to estimates by the World Bank, the physical damage caused by the hurricane amounts to roughly US$8.8 billion, about 41% of Jamaica’s 2024 GDP. With Asafa Powell, Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and many others stepping forward to support the nation, recovery may take time, but Jamaica will undoubtedly rise from its ashes once again.