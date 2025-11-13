LA 2028 Changes Schedule After 60 Years: Milestone or Misstep for 100m Women?

Despite being just two years away from the commencement of the LA 2028 Olympics, it is already creating a lot of buzz. US stars like Sha’Carri Richardson are expected to shine, especially with the home-field advantage. But now, the management has decided to change the schedule of the 100m Women’s race. Is changing the 60-year tradition a move in the right direction, or will it complicate things for the women?

Citius Mag recently reported via X that the Women’s 100m race is getting a massive change in its schedule. World Athletics has announced that all the rounds of the Women’s 100m race will be taking place on the same day. Starting with the prelims and all the way up to the finals will all take place on the same day. On July 15th, 2028, the preliminary rounds will take place during the morning session, with the semifinals and finals taking place in the evening.

This move marks a significant change in the typical Olympic schedule that has been almost the same for over 60 years, where these rounds are usually spread over two days to allow for athlete recovery. The morning session will feature the preliminaries and first round, while the evening session will culminate in the semifinals and the final, ensuring the first gold medalist of the track competition is crowned on day one.

Coming back to the present schedule change, the opening day will also feature other finals, including the women’s shot put and the men’s 10,000m, but the women’s sprint will undoubtedly be the headline act. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe believes that the new schedule is an upgrade. He believes this schedule shakeup is innovative and at the same time honors tradition as well.

Shana Ferguson, LA 2028 Chief of Sport and Games Delivery Officer, echoed a similar sentiment as Coe, stating, “This is Olympic innovation at its best. By collaborating with World Athletics and listening directly to their athlete community, we’ve created something unprecedented with the women’s 100m. We are thrilled to showcase the fastest women in the world on day one, allowing them to inspire a global audience at the start of the most comprehensive Olympic sport programme in history.” The decision, however, has ignited a fierce debate within the track and field community.

Sha’Carri Richardson also said, “Track and field is having its moment, and the road to LA28 is about to be something special, especially for the women’s sprints. The talent, energy, and competition … it’s all going to shine. Just look at day one of the LA Games. I’m locked in on accomplishing some personal goals and doing my part to help the sport keep growing and inspiring the next generation at home in the USA and across the globe.” This sets the scene for a monumental shift that is simultaneously celebrated as a historic milestone and scrutinized as a potential misstep, all centered on the women’s 100-meter race.

Some track and field analysts were completely against this LA 2028 schedule

Kemal Forde, a leading voice in track and field, shared his strong concerns about the LA 2028 schedule on X. He pointed out how tough the format can be on the body, saying, “It would not be surprising if this is overturned because three rounds of 100m on the same day can be very tedious for the body. Especially for athletes who intend to do the 200m. If it does not change, then that Women’s 100m could be one of most anticlimactic events at the Olympics.”

The analyst pointed out that trying too hard for an exciting opening night might actually backfire, leading to a big event where tired athletes can’t give it their all. This schedule can be pretty tough for sprinters who are going for that impressive 100m and 200m double. Running three intense 100m races in one day really takes a lot of power and quick recovery, testing what the human body can handle.

Adding the 200m really ups the stakes, as it requires a special mix of speed and endurance, making things a lot more challenging. Pushing an athlete too hard can lead to not just less-than-great performance but also raises the chances of muscle strains and other soft-tissue injuries as they might start to feel tired.

The condensed schedule for the women’s 100m is an interesting experiment that tries to highlight the importance of women’s sports while also considering the real physical challenges the athletes face. We won’t really know if this turns out to be a big step forward or a missed opportunity until the fastest women in the world gather to make history on July 15, 2028. What are your thoughts on the new schedule?