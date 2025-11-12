LA2028 Olympics Announces Major Rule That Might Affect Sha’Carri Richardson & Other Track Stars Adversely

The recently unveiled schedule for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics promises to start the Games with an unprecedented bang, placing the women’s 100m finals on the very first day of competition. In a dramatic departure from tradition, all three rounds of the premier sprint event—the preliminary heats, semi-finals, and the final—are now slated to be contested within a single day. Surely, this will be a mighty challenge for athletes like Sha’Carri Richardson, who always aims for more than just a single event like the 100m.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe championed the innovative schedule, stating, “It is a schedule that is both innovative but also honors tradition, with the men’s marathon on the final day, and, with one eye on LA84, athletes can dare to dream to emulate Olympic legends of the past through the compelling proposition of the maximum amount of potential doubles.” However, this condensed schedule has drawn sharp criticism from a certain track and field analyst who fears it prioritizes spectacle over athlete welfare and competitive integrity.

Kemal Forde took to the social media platform X to voice his strong concerns, directly criticizing the format’s physical toll, stating, “It would not be surprising if this is overturned because three rounds of 100m on the same day can be very tedious for the body. Especially for athletes who intend to do the 200m. If it does not change then that Womens’ 100m could be one of most anticlimactic events at the Olympics.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The analyst’s critique suggests that the quest for a dramatic opening night could backfire, resulting in a marquee event hampered by fatigued athletes unable to perform at their peak. The physical demands of this schedule are particularly daunting for sprinters aiming for the prestigious 100m and 200m double. Running three all-out 100m races in a single day requires immense power output and rapid recovery, pushing the limits of human physiology.

Adding the 200m, an event that demands a unique blend of top speed and special endurance, compounds this challenge significantly. The intense effort risks not only suboptimal performance but also increases the potential for muscle strains and other soft-tissue injuries as fatigue sets in. Well, despite all the ongoing issues, the LA Olympics is surely about to be one of the most hyped sporting events out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sha’Carri Richardson and other track and field athletes on the Olympics

“Track and field is having its moment, and the road to LA28 is about to be something special, especially for the women’s sprints. The talent, energy, and competition … it’s all going to shine. Just look at day one of the LA Games. I’m locked in on accomplishing some personal goals and doing my part to help the sport keep growing and inspiring the next generation at home in the USA and across the globe,” Sha’Carri Richardson shared when asked about the buzz around the Olympics and track and field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Last year, Sha’Carri Richardson couldn’t quite keep up in the 100m finals in Paris, finishing second and taking home the silver medal while Julien Alfred snagged the gold. At home, Richardson is excited about the chance to turn that silver into gold.

British track and field star Dina Asher-Smith shared her thoughts on the upcoming opportunity in LA, saying, “It will be an honor for the women’s 100m to open the LA Games. It’s such an exciting opportunity – celebrating enduring legacy, strength and global power of women’s sprinting, exactly 100 years on from the first time women competed in Olympic Track and Field. Can’t wait to set the tone for what will be a thrilling and spectacular Games!”

So, the final detailed timetable is still being worked on over the next 2.5 years. The ongoing discussion around innovation, showmanship, and the core abilities of athletes will definitely shape whether the first day of the LA28 Olympics is remembered for its groundbreaking excitement or if it falls short due to physical limitations in the competition.