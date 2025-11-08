“Last Game Ever”: Quincy Wilson’s Latest Bullis High Win Has Nothing to Do With Track

When Quincy Wilson cleared the 2024 US trials and became the youngest male US track Olympian, everyone knew a force of nature had arrived. Scouts and coaches understood one thing clearly: once Wilson was college-eligible, every top program would be lining up for him. And they did. From UCLA to USC to Texas A&M, lucrative offers poured in like clockwork. Yet, just as he was on the verge of committing to a university, Wilson recently made a jaw-dropping decision to play a different sport one final time!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Taking to their Instagram handle, @bullis_studentlife dropped a poster for an upcoming football match between Bullis and Georgetown Prep. And guess who stole the spotlight in that game? None other than the track prodigy, Quincy Wilson. Bullis Head Football Coach Skyler Springs posted a photo of Wilson rocking the Bullis official football uniform with the caption, “From Track to Field, ThankQ.” Quincy Wilson reshared the story with a note, “Last game ever! thank the lord! IAC Champions🙏“

The snippet appeared to have been clicked on the field right after Bullis won against Georgetown Prep and became the IAC Champions. Wilson even reshared a story originally posted by Forbes contributor Katelyn Hutchison, posing alongside his Bullis teammates and coaches after the win. Looking at Hutchison’s posts, it’s clear that Wilson was a key part of this football final, as his teammates were even seen hoisting him onto their shoulders in celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago White House US Olympian and Paralympian Celebration Olympic Gold Medalist Quincy Wilson poses with his gold medal in front of the White House on Monday, September 30, 2024 in Washington, District of Columbia. President Biden hosted the US Olympic and Paralympic athletes for a celebration on the South Lawn. Washington District of Columbia United States Copyright: xAaronxSchwartzx

For those who might be surprised, well, don’t be, because Wilson has been a sensational football player in the past. In 2024, a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Robert Griffin III, shared a montage of Wilson lighting up the field for Bullis. His caption made it clear that Wilson can not only topple track records but also leave defenders chasing when he’s on the gridiron, “16-year-old Olympic Gold Medalist Quincy Wilson isn’t JUST a track star. He was GETTING ACTIVE on the football field too. CAN’T HIT WHAT YOU CAN’T CATCH. @QuincyWilson5,” wrote the athlete, praising Wilson for his multi-talented flair.

In fact, Quincy Wilson had shared in a 2024 interview with Dazed that, “As a freshman, I was on the football team, as the leading scorer.” That same year, Wilson won the 400m high school national championship on indoor track. Eventually, he chose track because, “I loved football just as much as track but I felt I was succeeding more in track.” Even last year, fresh off his Olympic gold triumph, Quincy Wilson, joined by Masai Russell, was invited to the Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with the conclusion of his Bullis 2025 season, Wilson made sure to make it a memorable day as he advances towards the next chapter of his life, but which University is he going to?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Which college will Quincy Wilson end up in?

It seemed like Vernon Norwood did everything he could to bring Quincy Wilson back to LSU. But apparently, the youngest Olympic gold medalist in track and field has his sights set far beyond Baton Rouge. Over the past few months, Wilson has toured several top universities, from LSU to UCLA, on a recruitment spree. And according to an insider, he isn’t narrowing it down to just one; he’s got five favorites in mind.

Citius Mag recently unveiled Quincy Wilson’s top five college picks, and the list might surprise you. Leading the race is Texas A&M, followed by South Carolina, Maryland, USC, and UCLA. Clearly, Vernon Norwood’s push to bring the teenage phenom to LSU has hit a dead end. The world record holder seems to have moved on from the Tigers entirely. Just days ago, he visited UCLA for a recruitment drive, and it’s now one of his top picks.

As a new chapter of his life is about to start very soon, what are your expectations for the 17-year-old? Only time will tell which college he chooses, but do you have any guesses? Let us know in the comments below!